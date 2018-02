Gully Boy First Look: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt, Why So Sad?

Highlights Gully Boy will release on Valentine's Day next year Ranveer said Gully Boy is a "great underdog story" Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar

The first look and the release date of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh'sis out. The film directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akthar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment will hit the screens on February 14, next year. Now, Alia and Ranveer seemed excited about making the announcement but in the first look they look really sad. Ranveer Singh looks drastically different from his "" character Alauddin Khilji. Without the unkempt beard and kohl eyes, Ranveer doesn't look menacing . Alia Bhatt also looks quite different from her recent onscreen appearances.Here's the first look ofJust FYI, This was Ranveer Singh's extreme transformation from "Padmaavat" to Gully Boy Earlier, speaking to news agency IANS, Ranveer Singh describedas a "great underdog story." He told IANS: "This is a story that means a lot to me. To tell a story of the youth from the streets of Mumbai, who live a very tough existence and have a lot of battle to fight and they in the battle of life they come out and triumph. They find their inspiration through music and art. The music that is socially relevant. So, it was important for me to also give a platform to all this new talent," he said.Ranveer said thatis "one of the most closest to me afterbecausewas my first film." Apart from, Ranveer Singh has signed up for Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar's. Alia is awaiting the release ofand she is also busy filming, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.(With inputs from IANS)