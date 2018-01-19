Ranveer Singh's Extreme Transformation, From Padmaavat To Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat will hit the theatres on January 25

Entertainment | Updated: January 19, 2018 15:46 IST
Ranveer Singh's transformation from Padmaavat to Gully Boy. (Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ranveer Singh posted his transformation picture
  2. Ranveer's new photo has received almost 3 lakh 'likes'
  3. Ranveer will star in Padmaavat and Gully Boy
Ranveer Singh's latest photo shows the actor's unbelievable transformation, which he underwent for his upcoming films Padmaavat and Gully Boy. Ranveer's picture (on the left) is for his role in Padmaavat, in which he features as Alauddin Khilji. The photo will definitely inspire fitness enthusiasts to put a bit extra effort in their workout. While the picture (on the right), in which Ranveer looks skinny and seemed to have shed a lot of weight is for his role in Gully Boy. Ranveer's extreme transformation is sending the Internet into a meltdown with fans calling Ranveer their "inspiration." Ranveer's photo is now viral and has received almost 3 lakh 'likes' in less than one hour.

Some users highlighted that Ranveer resembles Hollywood star Christian Bale in his new look while the others are being inspired by Ranveer's extreme transformation and called it "wow."
 
 

Last year, Ranveer Singh's trainer shared the story of Ranveer's extreme transformation in six weeks on Instagram. He revealed that Ranveer Singh worked extremely hard to achieve the result despite his extremely busy schedule that sometimes involved working out at very late hours of the night or very early hours of the morning.
 
 

Ranveer Singh has never stepped back from experimenting with his look and is famous among his colleagues for his extreme (sometimes outrageous but mostly hilarious) fashion statement. Here's a sample:
 
 
 

Ranveer Singh is currently awaiting the release of Padmaavat, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film's original release date was December 1 last year, but due to the Central Board Of Film Certification's delay, the film will now release on January 25. Padmaavat, which was originally titled Padmavati, was cleared for release with a U/A certificate and five alterations including the title.

Ranveer Singh also has Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty's Simmba in the pipeline.

