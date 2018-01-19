Ranveer Singh's Extreme Transformation, From Padmaavat To Gully Boy

Highlights
- Ranveer Singh posted his transformation picture
- Ranveer's new photo has received almost 3 lakh 'likes'
- Ranveer will star in Padmaavat and Gully Boy
Some users highlighted that Ranveer resembles Hollywood star Christian Bale in his new look while the others are being inspired by Ranveer's extreme transformation and called it "wow."
Last year, Ranveer Singh's trainer shared the story of Ranveer's extreme transformation in six weeks on Instagram. He revealed that Ranveer Singh worked extremely hard to achieve the result despite his extremely busy schedule that sometimes involved working out at very late hours of the night or very early hours of the morning.
6 WEEK #transformation with my boy @ranveersingh ... Haven't posted this in a long while but every time I look at it makes me very proud and remember that @ranveersingh and I worked extremely hard to achieve this result despite his extremely busy schedule that sometimes involved us working out at very late hours of the night or very early hours of the morning ... never the less we got it done #goodtimes . . . . . #transformationtuesday #ranveersingh #ramleela #bollywood #ripped #shredded #training #trainhard #trainsmart #nutrition #eatcleantrainmean #cleaneating #gym #gymmotivation #menshealth #mensfitness #healthandfitness #abs #sixpack #instafit #muscle #bodygoals #bodybuilding #picoftheday #weightloss #fatloss #diet
Ranveer Singh has never stepped back from experimenting with his look and is famous among his colleagues for his extreme (sometimes outrageous but mostly hilarious) fashion statement. Here's a sample:
Aap? Yahaan? Ji, Kyun? #GQ#GQPowerList@gqindiapic.twitter.com/g2VMUWXiJJ— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 7, 2017
There's chaos in the offing...#DontHoldBack@JackJonesIndiapic.twitter.com/qFHFhX7NwV— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 30, 2017
Squad...Goals pic.twitter.com/ThT4fmnLaq— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 5, 2017
Ranveer Singh also has Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty's Simmba in the pipeline.