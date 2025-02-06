<i>Padmaavat</i> Re-Release: "Wanted To Make Alauddin Khilji Darker, More Of An Extremist," Says Ranveer Singh

As the trend of re-releases continue to take Bollywood by storm, the first one in February is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. The magnum opus had Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

The makers had taken to Instagram to share the news. The caption read, "The epic saga re-releases on a new date — 6th February, 2025! Relive the iconic tale on the big screen. #PadmaavatOn6thFeb. #Padmaavat #SanjayLeelaBhansali @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @jimsarbhforreal @aditiraohydari @ajit_andhare #BhansaliProductions @Viacom18Studios @tseries.official @primevideoin #7YearsOfPadmaavat."

Ranveer Singh had played the character of the ruthless Alauddin Khilji in the movie. He had spoken about the character truly impacting him while promoting the film, during its release.

The actor further highlighted the creative process behind this dark character, that has played such a powerful role in Indian history.

Speaking about how he approached the character's complexity, Ranveer said, "As an actor, I need to be honest with the script. I used the script as my textbook."

He further emphasized the importance of staying true to the vision of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and writer Prakash Kapadia, stating, "For the most part, I take my cues from what is written."

The actor then spoke about his desire to make this notorious character, even darker.

Ranveer said, "In fact, I wanted to make Khilji darker and even more of an extremist."

He expressed gratitude to the maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stating, "Mr. Bhansali moulded me this time."

Padmaavat re-released in theatres on February 6, 2025.