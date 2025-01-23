<i>Padmaavat</i>: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, And Shahid Kapoor's Magnum Opus To Re-Release In Theatres On This Date

Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and led by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor was previously scheduled to re-release in theatres on January 24, 2025.

The date has now been postponed, and the film will re-release in theatres, on February 6, 2025.

Fans are excited to witness Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magic once again on the big screen.

The film was hailed for its grand sets and visual aesthetics, as is expected of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali period production.

The makers shared an update on the changed re-release date on Instagram.

The caption read, "The epic saga re-releases on a new date - 6th February 2025! Relive the iconic tale on the big screen. #PadmaavatOn6thFeb. #Padmaavat #SanjayLeelaBhansali @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @jimsarbhforreal @aditiraohydari @ajit_andhare #BhansaliProductions @Viacom18Studios @tseries.official @primevideoin #7YearsOfPadmaavat."

Set against the backdrop of medieval India in 1303 AD, Padmaavat was the bold and courageous tale of Rani Padmavati, defeating the vicious Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Hindustan, and his evil intentions.

The plot revolves around Queen Padmavati who got married to Maharawal Ratan Singh, the ruler of the Kingdom of Chittor in northwest India.

Padmavati, known for her captivating beauty, becomes a subject of obsession for the evil Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Hindustan, who would go to any extent to achieve her.

The Sultan wages a war against Chittor, while Maharawal Ratan Singh dies, Rani Padmavati commits Jauhar (Self-immolation), to escape from being enslaved by Alauddin Khilji.

Padmaavat had become a global phenomenon when it was released back in 2018.

Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had received death threats and were accused of distorting historical facts.

The total collection of the film stands at Rs 571.98 crore.