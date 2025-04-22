Sanjay Leela Bhansali's <i>Love & War</i> March 2026 Release Delayed? Details Inside

The official announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War was made in January 2024. The caption of the post read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies, Christmas 2025."

Fans are ecstatic to witness powerhouses Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal coming together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic romantic drama.

The initial release of the film was locked in by the makers for Christmas 2025 which was then postponed to March 2026. However, sources have now revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans to mount a larger-than-life war sequence between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Taking into consideration, the massive scale of the film, the release might get postponed from March 2026.

The source told The Hollywood Reporter, "The current shooting timeline of Love & War involves a mega war sequence, which Bhansali will mount on a huge scale. But that will only be shot in November."

Furthermore, the source added, "After the sequence is filmed, which promises to be of an epic scale involving Vicky and Ranbir, the team aims to wrap up by January 2026. It will be impossible for Love & War to finish post-production and come on the big screen two months later in March. So the film might get pushed."

As for the plot of Love & War, not much has been revealed. The film marks Alia Bhatt's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the 2022 blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi. It also marks the ace director's second project with Ranbir Kapoor after his debut Saawariya in 2007. Vicky Kaushal will be working with the filmmaker for the first time.