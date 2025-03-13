Farida Jalal On Working With Shah Rukh Khan In <i>Kuch Kuch Hota Hai</i>: "He Was So Full Of Life"

Farida Jalal has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in some of his biggest blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Speaking of the wonderful time she had with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets, the actress revealed that she genuinely felt the mother-son bond with the lead actor.

Farida Jalal told Galatta India, "I had the opportunity of being with him in so many films. He was so full of life. I have never seen this kind of energy in anyone. I have enjoyed every moment of my journey with him."

Further talking about the deep affection she feels for him, she said, "I have done so many films with him, played his mother. I really feel that feeling of a mother-son relationship with Shah Rukh. I really feel that and since he didn't have a mother in his life I used to always feel that I should give him more and more of all the 'mamta' I can. It would come naturally to me."

Farida Jalal shared that the first time she had met Shah Rukh Khan was on the sets of the 1992 film Dil Aashna Hai. She shared how back then, the DDLJ actor was shy, but he was a completely different person later on.

Farida Jalal shared, "On the sets of DDLJ, he was a different Shah Rukh. Success does that to you also."

Farida Jalal was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She had essayed the role of Qudsia Begum.



