What We Know About Ranveer Singh-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Fallout Over Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Love & War</i>

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War is one of the most anticipated films, led by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film is tentatively scheduled for a March 2026 release. However, latest reports suggest that all is not well between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh, the duo have delivered blockbusters such as Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

As per reports making the rounds, the Dhurandhar actor did not take it well when the filmmaker did not offer him the lead in Love & War.

What's Happening

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have reportedly had a fallout after the latter did not offer Love & War to him.

According to senior journalist Subhash K Jha, Ranveer Singh was approached to play the second lead in Love & War. After the actor declined it, the role went to Vicky Kaushal.

The tension between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh continued to grow, and the latter did not invite the director to his 40th birthday celebrations recently.

The report states, "On July 6, Ranveer Singh celebrated his 40th birthday with a very private get-together where only close friends were welcome. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who gave Ranveer the superstar status with Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, was not one of the invitees. The director and actor are no longer close friends."

There were reports of Ranveer Singh collaborating with SLB in Baiju Bawra opposite Alia Bhatt. However, right now he is only focusing on Love & War.

There is no official confirmation from either side on the above statements.

About Dhurandhar

Jio Studios presents Dhurandhar, and it is a B62 Studios production. It is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film explores the origins of unknown men involved in covert operations.

Dhurandhar is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.

In A Nusthell

New reports have surfaced online that state that things have turned sour between Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after the filmmaker did not offer the lead role of Love & War to the Dhurandhar actor. No official confirmation has been shared from either side on the reports making the rounds.

