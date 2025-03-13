How Ranveer Singh Wanted To Do Something Different With <i>Padmaavat's</i> Holi Scene As The Menacing Khilji

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat was released in theatres on January 25, 2018. The film had Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

As Holi is just around the corner, a close source revisited the iconic Holi scene in Padmaavat. The source revealed how Ranveer Singh wanted to do something different for the Holi sequence in the film.

The source shared, "The team was thinking what to do differently with the scene and Ranveer specifically because Khilji is unpredictable and lonely as a character. That's when Ranveer comes up with a very unique characterisation in the absence of having anybody to play Holi with and his longing for Padmaavati, he smears his face with gulaal in the tray, holding onto a sinister expression. It was an improvisational thought and the maestro Sanjay sir loved the thought which he incorporated into the film. That's how the scene came to be and became an iconic scene."

It is indeed one of the most iconic scenes in the film, where Ranveer as the menacing Alauddin Khilji stares at Maharawal Ratan Singh's fort, as the whole of Mewar celebrates Holi.

As Raghav Chetan informs him how Mewar is celebrating in all its glory, Khilji smears his face with saffron colour, celebrating in eerie solitude.

Ranveer's portrayal of Alauddin Khilji imbued with madness and intensity, continues to be remembered as one of the most haunting performances of his career.

The actor is currently busy shooting for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.