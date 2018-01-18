Ranveer Singh's Reaction To This Deepika Padu'cone' Meme Is So Typically Him

Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone came across a meme about her name and she had to had to share it on Instagram. And guess, who was one of the first stars to have spotted the post? It's Ranveer Singh, her co-star of Padmaavat and also the rumoured boyfriend. The meme, which illustrates how 'cone' is the common factor in both an ice cream 'cone' and Deepika Padu'kone', has evoked a hilarious response from Ranveer... who could barely put it in words and wrote a seemingly never-ending trail of "Hahahahahahahahas....". Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been rumoured to be dating for a while now and are currently awaiting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.
Highlights
- Deepika Instagrammed a meme featuring her
- Ranveer was one of the first ones to spot it
- He had a hilarious response to it
This is how Deepika Padu'cone' lightened the mood on Instagram amidst the ongoing Padmaavat row.
Ranveer and Deepika closely follow each other on Instagram. We say this because Ranveer, who is known for his flamboyant fashion wardrobe, welcomed a reaction from Deepika, when he attended an event wearing kilt. Ranveer Singh attended an award show in New Delhi dressed in trouser and jacketed-kilt from the studios of Rajesh Pratap Singh - he tweeted a photo from the event when Deepika replied: "Noooooo.." Lol.
Aap? Yahaan? Ji, Kyun? #GQ#GQPowerList@gqindiapic.twitter.com/g2VMUWXiJJ— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 7, 2017
Noooooooo! https://t.co/kAHhvWuqqK— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) July 8, 2017
Comments
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, co-stars of two Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies, will see Padmaavat (also starring Shahid Kapoor) hit screens on January 25.