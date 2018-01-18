Ranveer Singh's Reaction To This Deepika Padu'cone' Meme Is So Typically Him The meme, which illustrates how 'cone' is the common factor in both an ice cream 'cone' and Deepika Padu'kone', has evoked a hilarious response from Ranveer

90 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ranveer and Deepika closely follow each other on Instagram New Delhi: Highlights Deepika Instagrammed a meme featuring her Ranveer was one of the first ones to spot it He had a hilarious response to it Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone came across a meme about her name and she had to had to share it on Instagram. And guess, who was one of the first stars to have spotted the post? It's Ranveer Singh, her co-star of Padmaavat and Padmaavat.



This is how Deepika Padu'cone' lightened the mood on Instagram amidst the ongoing Padmaavat row.

... A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 18, 2018 at 3:08am PST



Ranveer and Deepika closely follow each other on Instagram. We say this because Ranveer, who is known for his flamboyant fashion wardrobe, welcomed a reaction from Deepika, when he attended an event wearing kilt. Ranveer Singh attended an award show in New Delhi dressed in trouser and jacketed-kilt from the studios of Rajesh Pratap Singh - he tweeted a photo from the event when Deepika replied: "Noooooo.." Lol.

Aap? Yahaan? Ji, Kyun? #GQ#GQPowerList@gqindiapic.twitter.com/g2VMUWXiJJ — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 7, 2017

Noooooooo! https://t.co/kAHhvWuqqK — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) July 8, 2017



Earlier this month, Deepika and Ranveer were holidaying together, reportedly in Maldives, on the occasion of the actress' 32nd birthday. The Internet was busy speculating that the two were most likely to return married, just like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Other unconfirmed reports stated that Ranveer's parents have given Deepika diamonds and a Sabyasachi sari, and that she's also met Ranveer's grandmother.



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, co-stars of two Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies, will see Padmaavat (also starring Shahid Kapoor) hit screens on January 25.





star Deepika Padukone came across a meme about her name and she had to had to share it on Instagram. And guess, who was one of the first stars to have spotted the post? It's Ranveer Singh, her co-star ofand also the rumoured boyfriend . The meme, which illustrates how 'cone' is the common factor in both an ice cream 'cone' and Deepika Padu'kone', has evoked a hilarious response from Ranveer... who could barely put it in words and wrote a seemingly never-ending trail of "Hahahahahahahahas....". Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been rumoured to be dating for a while now and are currently awaiting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali'sThis is how Deepika Padu'cone' lightened the mood on Instagram amidst the ongoingrow.Ranveer and Deepika closely follow each other on Instagram. We say this because Ranveer, who is known for his flamboyant fashion wardrobe, welcomed a reaction from Deepika, when he attended an event wearing kilt. Ranveer Singh attended an award show in New Delhi dressed in trouser and jacketed-kilt from the studios of Rajesh Pratap Singh - he tweeted a photo from the event when Deepika replied: "Noooooo.." Lol. Earlier this month, Deepika and Ranveer were holidaying together, reportedly in Maldives, on the occasion of the actress' 32nd birthday. The Internet was busy speculating that the two were most likely to return married, just like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Other unconfirmed reports stated that Ranveer's parents have given Deepika diamonds and a Sabyasachi sari, and that she's also met Ranveer's grandmother.Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, co-stars of two Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies, will see(also starring Shahid Kapoor) hit screens on January 25.