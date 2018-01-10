Deepika Padukone Reportedly Wants To Be A Sabyasachi Bride, Like Anushka Sharma When Deepika Padukone gets married - whenever, wherever and, most importantly, to whomever - she would like to be a Sabyasachi bride

Deepika was on Vogue BFFs with her sister Anisha



@deepikapadukone tonight for #MarathiFilmfareawards2017 wearing @sabyasachiofficial earring @sabyasachiofficial hair and makeup @danielbauermakeupandhair



When Deepika Padukone gets married - whenever, wherever and, most importantly, to whomever - she would like to be a Sabyasachi bride, reports mid-day . Just like Anushka Sharma, Sagarika Ghatge and other recent celebrity brides. Rumours that Deepika and actor Ranveer Singh were getting engaged occupied a large part of social media's mindspace last week - the couple were on holiday together, reportedly in the Maldives, to celebrate Deepika's 32nd birthday. Other unconfirmed reports suggest that Ranveer's parents have given Deepika diamonds and a Sabyasachi sari, and that she's also met Ranveer's grandmother. Engagement rumours apart, this much mid-day seems to know - Sabyasachi will be Deepika Padukone's wedding couturier of choice.A source from the sets of Neha Dhupia's show Vogue BFFs reveals that Deepika Padukone was asked who she would pick between Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra - she reportedly chose the former, whose clothes she wears often, to potentially design her wedding outfits. Deepika was on Vogue BFFs with her sister Anisha. Here's Deepika Padukone in a Sabyasachi hybrid saree - spotted recently.Sabyasachi has already dressed celebrity brides Bipasha Basu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sagarika Ghatge and, most recently, Anushka Sharma who married Virat Kohli last month:The source also told mid-day that on a Vogue BFFs segment titled 'Scary Spice Or Platter Of Punishment' on the show, Deepika was asked about the one thing Ranveer should "stop doing" - her response was pretty epic. "Deepika good-naturedly poked fun at his flamboyant style of dressing. In a segment called 'Scary spice or platter of punishment,' Neha asked her to complete the sentence 'Ranveer, stop doing ...' She immediately said, 'Stop doing outrageous clothes.' Anisha and Neha burst out laughing," mid-day quoted the source as saying. Among the several rumours surrounding the supposed Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh engagement, is this one - SpotboyE reports that Ranveer recently introduced Deepika to his nani at her Bandra residence, where the couple spent a couple of hours. It was also reported that Deepika's birthday gifts from Ranveer's parents included an expensive diamond set and a Sabyasachi sari for her birthday. "Deepika was gifted an expensive diamond set and a Sabyasachi sari by Ranveer's family. Her happiness knew no bounds. This was indeed a special occasion for the actress," SpotboyE quoted a source as saying.Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, co-stars of two Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies, is awaiting the release of yet another Bhansali period piece,. Earlier titledand also starring Shahid Kapoor, the film is reported to be hitting screens on January 25.