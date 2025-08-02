<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 15: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Debut Film Records Lowest Earnings Since Release

Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has completed 15 days in theatres. After a strong two-week run, the film's earnings have begun to slow.

What's Happening

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara collected Rs 4.25 crore on Day 15, taking its total India net collection to Rs 284.75 crore.

The film's worldwide collection has crossed the Rs 440 crore mark.

Despite recording its lowest single-day earnings on Day 15, Saiyaara has already been declared a success.

Over the past 15 days, Mohit Suri's directorial has surpassed the lifetime collections of several major releases, including Kabir Singh (Rs 278 crore), Tiger 3 (Rs 276 crore), Dhoom 3 (Rs 271 crore), and Brahmastra Part One (Rs 241 crore). The film is now close to overtaking Kalki AD 2898 AD (Rs 293 crore) and Sultan (Rs 300 crore).

On Friday, the film registered an average occupancy of 19.42% across all shows. Morning and afternoon shows recorded 11.89% and 19.15% respectively, while evening and night shows performed slightly better with 20.24% and 26.40%.

Background

Among recent debuts in Bollywood, Ahaan Panday's launch has proven to be one of the most successful. His cousin Ananya Panday debuted with Student of the Year 2, which earned Rs 70 crore in India, a figure Saiyaara crossed in just three days. Shanaya Kapoor's debut in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (Rs 1.77 crore), co-starring Vikrant Massey, struggled at the box office in comparison.

Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 was delayed to avoid a clash with Saiyaara. The film's success has been attributed to its lead pair, its title track, and strategic decisions by director Mohit Suri and producer Yash Raj Films.

