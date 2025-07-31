Reddit Spots Similarities Between Kiara Advani in <i>War 2's Aavan Jaavan</i> And Deepika Padukone In <i>Pathaan</i>

War 2's first song, Aavan Jaavan, was dropped today, on Kiara Advani's birthday. While the scorching chemistry between Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan is being hailed against the picturesque backdrop of Italy, redditors have now spotted similarities between Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone.

Kiara Advani is seen in the same bikini look from the trailer that had taken the Internet by storm. Fans instantly saw some striking resemblance between Kiara Advani in Aavan Jaavan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan.

How Fans Reacted

As the debate began on how similar the two actresses look, fans started flooding the comments section.

One Reddit user wrote, "Deepika?"

Another comment read, "Yeah, here she does. Beautiful, both of them."

While someone else mentioned, "Deepika lite version."

Another fan wrote, "Deepika plus Aditi Rao Hydari", while someone else said, "Maybe a little too similar face cut."

About Aavan Jaavan

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. Pritam has composed the music, and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Spanning three minutes, the song encapsulates the onscreen chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. This is the first time they are sharing screen space.

From romancing on the streets of Italy to savouring ice-cream, Hrithik and Kiara indeed light up the screen.

About War 2

The trailer of the film was released last week. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will lock horns in the film for the first time. The trailer poses contemplative ideas about warrior, soldier, self, and, last but not least, war. As the scale and grandeur get bigger, War 2 is expected to be another gigantic hit at the box office.

The film will release in theatres on the eve of Independence Day, August 14. This is the first time Hrithik Roshan and JR NTR collaborated for a Hindi film. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji, mostly known for his romantic films.

In A Nutshell

Fans spot similarities between Kiara Advani's in War 2's new song Aavan Jaavan song and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan. Redditors flooded the comments section with their take on the same.