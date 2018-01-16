Padmaavat Stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor Won't Promote Film: Report Padmaavat makers are keen on keeping the release less controversial

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, the stars of Padmaavat , will not promote the film, mid-day reports. The decision has been taken to 'avoid' any sort of controversy. "The makers want to keep promotional work minimal to avoid controversy. Also, the cast members are busy with other commitments," mid-day quoted a source as saying.is this year's highly-anticipated film and releases on January 25. A couple of weeks ago, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed, after suggesting five edits, including the film's title. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film was earlier titledand was scheduled to release last year on December 1.'s release was delayed after several Rajput groups alleged that the film has distorted historical facts and also shows a romantic sequence between Rani Padmavati (Deepika) and Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer).Ever since the film's production went on floors, it was embroiled in controversies including the infamous vandalism on the sets ofand physical assault on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.will be the first Indian film to have a global IMAX 3D release. Bothand Akshay Kumar'sare releasing on January 25, ahead of the Republic Day-long weekend.stars Deepika as Rani Padmini of Chittor, who committedafter Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer, invaded her fort. Shahid stars as Rawal Ratan Singh, Deepika's husband.