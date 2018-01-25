Ranveer Singh Couldn't Look Less Like Khilji From "Padmaavat" Here

Gully Boy's director Zoya Akhtar shared a new pic of Ranveer Singh

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 25, 2018 17:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ranveer Singh Couldn't Look Less Like Khilji From 'Padmaavat' Here

Ranveer Singh with Zoya Akhtar on the sets of Gully Boy. (Image courtesy: Zoya Akhtar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Zoya Akhtar posted Ranveer Singh's new look
  2. Ranveer will co-star Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy
  3. Ranveer Singh's "Padmaavat" released today
"Padmaavat" star Ranveer Singh began shooting for his forthcoming film Gully Boy over the weekend. Pictures of Ranveer Singh from the sets of Gully Boy have been widely shared on social media. And today, director Zoya Akhtar posted a new photo of Ranveer, in which his look is quite different from his previous films. After looking at the picture, we can definitely say that Ranveer is the wizard of surprises. Ranveer, who sported a heavily bearded look in "Padmaavat", seems to have shed a lot of weight for Gully Boy. Recently, Ranveer also posted his transformation picture, from "Padmaavat" to Gully Boy. The Internet is delighted to see Ranveer's new look. Some users commented that Ranveer looked great with the beard while others wrote: "He gets into the skin of every character." Ranveer's fans have filled up the comment section with compliments like "Awesome," "gajab" and "cute" for the actor.

In the photo, Ranveer and Zoya are all smiles and pose for a perfect picture, minus Alia Bhatt, who also stars in the film. Sharing the photo, Zoya wrote: "Day 10 #gullyboy #happygirl #shooting @ranveersingh @luiscasacubertaabril @arjun_varain Photo Courtesy: @ozajay." Gully Boy is based on the lives of Naezy and Divine, street rappers from Mumbai's chawls, news agency PTI earlier reported. Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat, in which he features as Alauddin Khilji was released today.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's new look from the sets of Gully Boy.
 


Recently, Ranveer also shared his transformation picture from "Padmaavat" to Gully Boy and all we could say was wow.
 
 

#padmaavat -> #gullyboy

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on



Earlier, photos of Alia and Ranveer from the sets of the film were shared by fan clubs on social media. Alia was seen wearing a kurta, churidaar and hijaab while Ranveer was dressed casually in a blue jeans and grey shirt.
 
 


A couple of days ago, actor Vijay Varma, who will also feature in Gully Boy, posted a selfie with Ranveer Singh on the Internet.
 
 

With @ranveersingh #GullyBoy chalu!

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma) on



Have you seen Alia and Ranveer's photos from Day 1?
 

Comments
Close [X]
Gully Boy is Alia and Ranveer's first film together. Ranveer Singh's "Padmaavat", starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, released today. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and Meghna Gulzar's Raazi in the pipeline.

A release date for Gully Boy hasn't been finalised as of yet.

Trending

ranveer singh padmaavat gully boyranveer singh new lookRanveer Singh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................