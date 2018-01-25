Ranveer Singh Couldn't Look Less Like Khilji From 'Padmaavat' Here

Highlights
- Zoya Akhtar posted Ranveer Singh's new look
- Ranveer will co-star Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy
- Ranveer Singh's "Padmaavat" released today
In the photo, Ranveer and Zoya are all smiles and pose for a perfect picture, minus Alia Bhatt, who also stars in the film. Sharing the photo, Zoya wrote: "Day 10 #gullyboy #happygirl #shooting @ranveersingh @luiscasacubertaabril @arjun_varain Photo Courtesy: @ozajay." Gully Boy is based on the lives of Naezy and Divine, street rappers from Mumbai's chawls, news agency PTI earlier reported. Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat, in which he features as Alauddin Khilji was released today.
Take a look at Ranveer Singh's new look from the sets of Gully Boy.
Recently, Ranveer also shared his transformation picture from "Padmaavat" to Gully Boy and all we could say was wow.
Earlier, photos of Alia and Ranveer from the sets of the film were shared by fan clubs on social media. Alia was seen wearing a kurta, churidaar and hijaab while Ranveer was dressed casually in a blue jeans and grey shirt.
A couple of days ago, actor Vijay Varma, who will also feature in Gully Boy, posted a selfie with Ranveer Singh on the Internet.
Have you seen Alia and Ranveer's photos from Day 1?
And finally its Day 1 of #GullyBoy !!! Such a special film for me for various reasons!!!! Wish me luckkkk!!!! Your support and love means the world to me Wohooo let's do this! @RanveerOfficial#zoyaakhtar— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 14, 2018
A release date for Gully Boy hasn't been finalised as of yet.