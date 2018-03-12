Ranveer Singh Feels 'Blessed' To Have Worked Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar Ranveer also said, "It is a very rich time for me as a creative person"

Share EMAIL PRINT Ranveer Singh at Hello Hall of Fame Awards New Delhi: Highlights Ranveer has collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for three films Ranveer will be next seen in Gully Boy and Simmba He is also prepping for Kabir Khan's film 83 Band Baaja Baaraat to a brutal ruler Alauddin Khilji in "Padmaavat," will agree that he has been effortlessly brilliant in every single scene of his films. And, the "Padmaavat" star says it's all because of his directors, "I am feeling very blessed that I have the opportunity to work with best filmmakers in the business, such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Rohit Shetty and Kabir Khan," Ranveer said during a media interaction on the sidelines of Hello Hall of Fame Awards, reports news agency IANS. Ranveer Singh and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali have worked on three films, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat".



With "Padmaavat"'s success Ranveer Singh has became the youngest actor in Bollywood whose film crossed Rs 200-crore mark. Speaking of his journey so far, he said, "It is a very rich time for me as a creative person. I am getting to do loads of different things, keeping myself stimulated and challenged. I am very excited about my upcoming films," IANS quoted him as saying.



In response to the question about when his fans will see him next onscreen, Ranveer said, "More than half of Gully Boy shooting is complete. I will complete it in April or May, and I will immediately dive into



Ranveer Singh also revealed that he's excited about working with Rohit Shetty, "I am really excited about it. I will be working with Rohit Shetty for the first time in a feature film. It is a big one for me. He is the king of masala films, which are loved more than any other films. So this is something I believe I was born to do and I am looking forward to it."



In Gully Boy, Ranveer will essay the role of a street rapper from Mumbai. The film also stars Alia Bhatt. The duo recently posted a picture of them working out together on their Instagram. Ranveer captioned the picture as 'Partner Goals', while Alia wrote 'Yaaaaaas... Monday motivation' on her post.



Take a look:

Partner Goals #mondaymotivation @aliaabhatt A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 11, 2018 at 10:21pm PST



Ranveer Singh has an interesting project lined-up after Gully Boy and Simmba; Kabir Khan's 83, a film about the iconic World Cup win of the Indian cricket team in 1983.



(With inputs from IANS)



