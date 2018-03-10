Ranveer Singh Wore This Green Skirt For A Reason. He Told Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh was photographed wearing a green skirt with white t-shirt and sneakers and the pictures went crazy viral

Ranveer Singh photographed in Mumbai.

  1. Ranveer told Priyanka why he wore the skirt in a video call
  2. Ranveer Singh is currently filming Gully Boy
  3. Ranveer's other projects are Simmba and '83
Pictures of Ranveer Singh sporting a green wrap-around skirt with tee and sneakers have gone viral but do you know why Ranveer opted for that look? Well, he told Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka shared a snippet of a video call with Ranveer, in which the Ram Leela actor revealed that her Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar wanted all men to wear skirts on the sets of the film on International Women's day on March 8. "So the entire crew all the light-boys, spot-boys, women, everyone wore skirts that day," he told Priyanka, who cheered Zoya's rule for the day but also told Ranveer that he's worn a skirt before (in Bajirao Mastani). And Ranveer Singh replied (with a smile): "Real men wear skirts."

But Ranveer Singh, who was one of the first Bollywood actors to experiment with androgynous fashion, doesn't really need a reason to crack some really bizarre yet nice looks. And as for skirts, it's a passé for Ranveer, who wore a kilt with a blazer at GQ awards in 2017.
 

Recently, Ranveer wore a flashy Manish Arora bomber jacket, which was originally spotted on a female model at the Paris Fashion Week. Ranveer's stylist Nitasha Gaurav explained: "If you like it, wear it. #TheOnlyRule."
 


Ranveer Singh was last seen in Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from Gully Boy, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh has signed up for Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Kabir Khan's '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev.

