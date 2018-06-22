Trending Again: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh. All The Wedding Dates The Internet Has Listed So Far

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been keeping the Internet very, very busy on Friday as fresh speculation about their reported wedding has resurfaced and sent the Internet inscoto a meltdown. This time, the Internet went into a tizzy after chancing upon a piece of rumour about their speculated wedding date. It's November 10, a source told Filmfare earlier this week but the Ram-Leela co-stars have neither officially confirmed their rumoured relationship nor addressed the several wedding rumours so far. Let this be known that November 10 is the new entry on the list of rumoured wedding dates for Ranveer and Deepika. Earlier this year, the duo trended a great deal after SpotboyE stated that the two stars are getting married on November 19.
Highlights
- Ranveer and Deepika will reportedly have a November wedding
- Italy is one of the reported venues for their speculated wedding
- Deepika has reportedly started her wedding shopping
As per recent reports, the big day has been shifted to November 10. "The maximum time was taken to decide the date. Both Ranveer and Deepika want everything about their marriage to be perfect. November 10th suited their calendars as well as their parents'," Filmfare earlier this week but the Ram-Leela quoted a source as saying. Not just the two dates in November, but earlier, gossip columns had also zeroed in July to be a favourable month for the Padukones and the Bhavnanis for the big fat wedding. SpotboyE stated that Deepika and Ranveer's rumoured wedding was rescheduled from July to November because of "unexpected changes" in their respective work schedules.
Wedding or not, Deepika and Ranveer are surely preoccupied with noticeable social media PDA. Deepika's recent one-word comment on Ranveer's photo appeared to confirm what we have been dying to hear from the duo. "Mine," she wrote in the comments section after Ranveer Instagrammed this selfie. Deepika and Ranveer have featured on wedding rumours for months now, which often escalated after they turned up at parties and events hand-in-hand.
Meanwhile, the Filmfare earlier this week but the Ram-Leela report added that the roka ceremony has already happened: "The roka was done long back and the wedding date was finalised just few weeks ago," Filmfare earlier this week but the Ram-Leela quoted the source as saying. The Internet may have been clueless about the reported roka ceremony but earlier this year, netizens appeared certain about one thing - that Ranveer and Deepika were to get engaged on her birthday-special vacation in Maldives, where the couple were accompanied by their parents. The Padukones and the Bhavnanis celebrated New Years and Deepika's 32nd birthday in Maldives together, when it was also reported that Ranveer's mother gifted a Sabyasachi saree and jewellery to Deepika on her birthday.
According to the Filmfare earlier this week but the Ram-Leela report, both families are currently busy with wedding shopping. Deepika was photographed shopping in Bengaluru last month - Deepika was apparently shopping for her wedding jewellery. Earlier this month, she was spotted on a shopping spree in Bandra with her mother Ujjala Padukone in tow. "Preparations are on full swing from both sides. Ladies have begun the wedding shopping," Filmfare earlier this week but the Ram-Leela quoted the source as saying.
CommentsEarlier, it was also reported that a Mumbai wedding will be followed by a reception in Bangalore but one more destination has been added to the list of reported venues for the speculated wedding. It could be a destination wedding in Italy, the source told Filmfare earlier this week but the Ram-Leela: "The wedding take place in Italy or Bangalore or both, just like Virat and Anushka's. The family was also toying with the idea of Udaipur palace but that didn't work out."
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are co-stars of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." Ranveer has films like Gully Boy, Simmba and '83 in the pipeline. Deepika Padukone is awaiting her film with Irrfan Khan to go on floors, which has been postponed because of the actor's health conditions.