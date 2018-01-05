Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Rumour May Have Got Destination Wrong. What Else Is Untrue? It appears, Deepika was partly successful in keeping her birthday-special vacation destination under wraps

Will Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh return engaged? New Delhi: Highlights Deepika and Ranveer are reportedly in Maldives Their families are also reportedly with them Deepika and Ranveer are rumoured to be getting engaged



Happy birthday, Deepika Padukone. How's it going in Maldives? Yes, that's where Deepika and her rumoured beau Ranveer Singh reportedly are, not Sri Lanka, folks. It appears, Deepika was partly successful in keeping her birthday-special vacation destination under wraps - all of Thursday, Deepika trended for reportedly having jetted off to Sri Lanka, where she was to get engaged with Ranveer but now, fresh reports state that the rumoured couple are chilling in Maldives with their families in tow and they are scheduled to stay in the island destination till January 3. A Pune Mirror report states they have confirmation that Ranveer and Deepika touched down in Maldives ahead of the New Year. Are Ranveer and Deepika getting engaged for real or it's just another subject for gossip fodder?"A source from the Maldives International airport confirmed to Mirror that Ranveer and Deepika, along with their respective families, arrived in the archipelagos on December 28 and headed out to their resort in the blue lagoon, surrounded by reefs, in a private jet," reads the report. This is apparently not the first time the rumoured couple are holidaying with their families and this is neither their first visit to the Maldives resort: "Last year, the bunch had taken a trip to London together and has stayed at this resort three-four times in the past," Pune Mirror quoted a source as saying.The report added that after Christmas celebrations in Vienna, Deepika directly flew into Maldives. "Deepika, who had brought in Christmas with a midnight mass at a church in Vienna, took connecting flights via Colombo to unite with her beau in the island country. The families were booked at the resort until January 3," the report added.Ranveer and Deepika, who have reportedly checked into the Maldives resort a couple of times before, is said to prefer the location because of the privacy it offers, and here's how their vacation itinerary usually looks like: "The couple indulges in windsurfing and canoeing, along with sunbathing on the pristine beaches, spending time at the fitness and spa centre, both of which boast of a lagoon view. Ranveer and Deepika love the privacy the island offers, along with water sports like waterskiing and diving off a catamaran, among other adventures," the source told Pune Mirror Engaged or not, both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's next movie is Padmavat , which has recently been cleared by the Censor Board and is awaiting a release date. Initially titled as, the release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie (also starring Shahid Kapoor) was deferred following protests from several Rajput outfits.also stars Shahid Kapoor and could also release on the Republic Day weekend - there's no confirmation yet.Will Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh return engaged? Only time, and Deepika and Ranveer will tell.