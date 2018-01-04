Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Getting Engaged, Say Reports. Twitter Isn't Buying It

Stop press? Not yet. Much as Twitter wants to believe that actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will celebrate her birthday tomorrow with a ring, nobody's entirely convinced. At least, not until they hear it from Deepika and/or Ranveer. The couple - can we please just dispense with the rumoured? - will be spending the actress' 32nd birthday in Sri Lanka where an engagement may or may not take place, reports India Today. "I'm desperate to believe this," read one response on Twitter - but not without confirmation from one or both potential engagees.
The sceptics of social media - now there's a phrase we never thought we'd use - desperately want this rumour to be true, if only as a break from the relentless Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli headlines that continue to flood the Internet.
I need Ranveer or Deepika coming and confirming them selfs or I Int gonna believe it (I'm desperate to believe this) https://t.co/R2vamAYf2W— Shilo Kurdi (@ranveershoney) January 4, 2018
I am not gonna believe,till it comes from Ranveer or Deepika— Shazna FO (@shaznaFO) January 4, 2018
It will be confirmed only if you will have a statement of Ranveer / Deepika confirming this news. Stop playing with everyone's hearts by posting this news every single year https://t.co/NLK6W9ZNnK— Khilji's Surbs | (@surabhi207) January 4, 2018
If for nothing else, Ranveer and Deepika need to get married to stop more #Virushka mush mushrooming all over social media.— deep halder (@daipayanhalder) January 4, 2018
There is, of course, radio silence from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on their social media accounts. Deepika's most recent post, shared a day go, is this - she's been asked point blank in the comments if an engagement is in the offing (no reply, needless to say).
Tomorrow will reveal all. Then again, maybe not given that Anushka and Virat managed to keep their engagement secret for a whole year until the Italian wedding last month.
Commentsrelease date is expected to be announced soon for their film Padmavat, which has finally been passed by the Censor Board minus the letter 'i' in its title. The film formerly known as Padmavati was stalled last year after months of controversy and protests and now it seems that it might even release as early as this Republic Day weekend.
Padmavat stars Deepika as Rani Padmini of Chittor, Shahid Kapoor as her husband Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji.