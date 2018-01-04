Deepika Padukone's Padmavat's Final Date Could Affect PadMan Or Pari Padmavat, which was earlier called Padmavati, was initially meant to release on December 1, last year

Share EMAIL PRINT Deepika Padukone in Padmavat. (Image courtesy: Deepika) New Delhi: Highlights 'Whenever Padmavat opens it is going to be an instant crowd-puller' Deepika's film was called Padmavati before the Censor Board edit The film's initial release date was December 1, 2017 Padmavat (earlier titled Padmavati) have not announced the date of the film's release (now that Padmavat is looking at January 26 or February 9 as a possible release date. KriArj Entertainment's Prernaa Arora, who is co-producing Akshay Kumar's PadMan (releasing on January 26) and Anushka Sharma's Pari (releasing on February 9), says it would be "foolhardy" to release her films on the same day as Padmavat, reports news agency IANS. "The curiosity level to see Padmavat has increased to a hysterical point now." she told IANS.



"Whenever it opens it is going to be an instant crowd-puller. Any film released on the same day would have to take the brunt of the Padmavat wave," Prernaa added.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, which is reportedly based on the legend of Rani Padmini, who performed jauhar when Alauddin Khilji invaded and captured the fort of Chittor, was initially scheduled to release on December 1, 2017. However, the Censor Board did not clear the film for release on time citing technical issues during submission.



Several Rajput fringe outfits also opposed the release of Padmavati - as it was called before the CBFC edits. They alleged that director Bhansali misrepresented historical facts, which present Queen Padmini in bad light. Including the title edit, the CBFC asked the filmmakers to make five changes to the film.



Padmavat also stars Ranveer Singh (as Alauddin Khilji) and Shahid Kapoor (as Maharawal Ratan Singh).



(With inputs from IANS)



