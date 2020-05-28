Akshay Kumar's PadMan Oopsie Prompts ROFL Reaction From Producer Twinkle Khanna

Akshay and Sonam in a still from PadMan. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar should have known better than forgetting to tag his film's team and producer Twinkle Khanna in his PadMan tweet. On Menstrual Hygiene Day, Akshay shared a post from his 2018 film PadMan and he tagged the film's lead actresses Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte but the actor forgot to mention the film's producer and his wife Twinkle Khanna and that didn't go unnoticed. Reacting to Akshay's post, Twinkle wrote: "Err.... You are definitely not part of my next production!" However, Akshay was quick to apologise on social media. He wrote: "Please mere pet pe laat mat maro. Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, Twinkle Khanna, director R Balki and the man without whom PadMan wouldn't be made Arunachalam Muruganantham."

Read Twinkle and Khanna and Akshay Kumar's Twitter exchange here:

Please mere pet pe laat mat maro Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn't be made @murugaofficialhttps://t.co/FbrOBSFLjG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 28, 2020

Akshay Kumar tweeted: "It's been 2 years to PadMan and I'm glad we managed to push the envelope a little on this taboo subject. This Menstrual Hygiene Day, I hope we move a step closer towards ending period poverty and breaking taboos surrounding menstruation."

It's been 2 years to #PadMan and I'm glad we managed to push the envelope a little on this taboo subject. This #MenstrualHygieneDay, I hope we move a step closer towards ending period poverty and breaking taboos surrounding menstruation. @sonamakapoor@radhika_aptepic.twitter.com/NinRxcm3Cm — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 28, 2020

PadMan is based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a low-cost sanitary pad making machine and created awareness in his village. Arunachalam Muruganantham's story was also adapted in a segment of Twinkle Khanna'a second book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad.

Other than Akshay Kumar, PadMan also featured Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. The R Balki-directed film won the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues in 2019. The film was equally adept at performing well in China and it even premiered in Russia, Ivory Coast, Iraq, United States, Canada and Japan.