2 Years Of PadMan: Sonam Kapoor And R Balki Relive Fond Memories

As PadMan clocked 2 years on Saturday, the film's lead actress Sonam Kapoor, shared some of her favourite memories from the film by posting a video on her Instagram profile. Some pictures from the video featured Sonam along with the film's lead actor Akshay Kumar, the film's director R Balki, her co-star Radhika Apte and the film's producer Twinkle Khanna. Sonam summed up her experience of starring in the film as "humbling" and she wrote: "Creating a movie around social issues has always had its challenges. But as PadMan completes 2 years, it's been a truly humbling experience for me to play the part of Pari."

In her post, Sonam acknowledged all the people associated with the film and added, "Balki sir, it was a privilege to work with a leader such as yourself along with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. You are and always will be an inspiration to me. Last but not the least, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Arunachalam Muruganantham, whose selfless perseverance for the safety of women in our country was simply extraordinary and I'm honoured that you trusted us to tell your story to the world."

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, the film's director R Balki, in an interview with news agency IANS, said, "Padman was possibly one of the most special films. It is the world's first mainstream feature film to tackle menstrual hygiene. The biggest service the film did was to make the word 'pad' a lot more easy for people to say. It's proven research that the film is one of the biggest contributors in creating menstrual hygiene awareness in India."

PadMan is based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a low-cost sanitary pad making machine and created awareness in his village. Arunachalam Muruganantham's story was also adapted in a segment of Twinkle Khanna'a second book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad.

Other than Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor, PadMan also featured Radhika Apte in a pivotal role. The R Balki-directed film won the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues. The film was equally adept at performing well in China and it even premiered in Russia, Ivory Coast, Iraq, United States, Canada and Japan.

(With inputs from IANS)