How Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor And Twinkle Khanna Marked 1 Year Of PadMan

Akshay Kumar with Sonam Kapoor. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

R Balki's 2018 comedy-drama PadMan clocked 1 year on Saturday and Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Twinkle are reliving old memories by sharing special posts on social media. Akshay Kumar, who played the lead role in the film, shared a post on his Instagram profile, in which he wrote that the film made him step out of his "comfort zone." Akshay shared as still from the film and wrote: "A film which literally made me step out of my comfort zone but I'd do it again without batting an eyelid if it helped further the cause of menstrual hygiene. #1YearOfPadMan."

Sonam Kapoor, who played a pivotal role in the film, shared multiple pictures from the sets of the film and accompanied it with an extensive note. In her post, Sonam acknowledged her co-stars Akshay and Radhika, film's producer Twinkle Khanna, director R Balki and the entire team of the film. "One year of our film Padman. Balki sir you've been one of the best people I know besides being one of the best directors I've worked with. Akshay Kumar sir, you've been pushing boundaries like no one's business and it's super inspirational. Your inspiration is obviously Twinkle Khanna and I'd like to give her all your credit! Radhika, hopefully we will be in the same frame one day, right now the same movie will suffice to be featured with such a talent," read an excerpt from Sonam Kapoor's post.

Meanwhile, PadMan producer Twinkle Khanna also shared a behind-the-scene photo of Akshay Kumar, from the sets of the film and wrote a heartfelt note. "One man's quest gave so many people wings. Padman hit the screens exactly a year ago and it still feels surreal to be part of Arunachalam Muruganantham's amazing journey with my friend R Balki and our wonderful cast," wrote Twinkle.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor, PadMan also featured Radhika Apte in a pivotal role. The R Balki-directed film not only emerged as a box office success in India, it also performed well in the international arena. The film premiered in Russia, Ivory Coast, Iraq, United States, Canada and China. The film was even screened at the 31st edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival last year.

PadMan is based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a low-cost sanitary pad making machine and created awareness in his village. Arunachalam Muruganantham's story was also adapted in a segment of Twinkle Khanna'a second book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad.