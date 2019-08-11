National Film Awards: Twinkle Khanna Writes She Was 'Dissuaded From Making PadMan'

Twinkle produced Akshay's PadMan (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna, star of many talents, launched her production house Mrs Funnebones Movies last year and debuted with Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which just won the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues. Twinkle's excitement spilled onto Instagram as she celebrated the big win with two heart-felt notes, sharing how she was discouraged from making a film on pads and menstruation. "A journey that started five years ago with columns about menstruation, then writing about Arunachalam Muruganantham in my second book and finally PadMan. A number of people dissuaded me from making a movie about pads and today Mrs Funnybones Movies' first production wins the National Award :) Sometimes you start with good intentions and good luck follows. Period. #PadMan #NationalAward #TheWorkGoesOn," reads one of her Instagram posts.

In another post, Twinkle specially thanked the entire team along with entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene in the rural parts of India. PadMan is based on the Mr Muruganantham's life story features Akshay as the protagonist: "A big shout out and thank you to the people that this movie truly belongs to. Arunachalam Muruganantham, thank you for being you! A big, big hug to my friend the amazing R Balki who directed this wonderful film, my greatest support Akshay, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor who were both fabulous! A big day for all of us."

Soon after the National Film Awards were announced on Friday, Twinkle and Akshay had this adorable Twitter exchange:

Yes and the next call was to me, half anxious...half excited to confirm if we'd actually won the #NationalAward for Best Film On Social Issues for #PadMan. All I can say, 'Saari duniya se kaho, Copy That!' https://t.co/kti4I7DvxO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2019

Sonam Kapoor, who co-starred with Akshay in PadMan, celebrated the win like this:

This is one for the books! Creating a movie around social issues always has its challenges. It's truly humbling to have received the acceptance of our country and the National Film Award committee, this is the only gratification one can ask for. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jcpBsuq71g — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 10, 2019

Thank you to everyone who was a part of this amazing journey, each and everyone one of you was an integral part of this labour of love.(2/2)#PadMan#NationalFilmAwardpic.twitter.com/AJJNeA5Ipp — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 10, 2019

Here's what the real life 'Pad Man' Arunachalam Muruganantham had to say:

Akshay Kumar won his first ever National Award in 2017 - he won Best Actor for Rustom.

