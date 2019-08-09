National Film Awards: Full List Of Winners

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun. (Image courtesy andhadhunfilm)

The National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi today by filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who headed this year's jury. Several films won multiple awards, among them a handful of Hindi films. Gujarati film Hellaro won Best Feature Film; Uri won Best Director for Aditya Dhar and Best Actor for Vicky Kaushal who shared the prize with Ayushmann Khurrana, whose films Badhaai Ho and AndhDhun also won more than one award. Other multiple awardees include Mahanati, for which Keerthy Suresh won Best Actress, Nathicharami and Padmaavat. See the full list of winners below:

Best Feature Film - Hellaro (Gujarati)

Best Director - Aditya Dhar for Uri (Hindi)

Indira Gandhi Award For Best Debut Film Of A Director - Sudhakar Reddy Yakanti for Naal (Marathi)

Best Actress - Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati (Telugu)

Best Actor - Ayushmann Khurrana (Badhaai Ho) and Vicky Kaushal (Uri)

Supporting Actress - Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho (Hindi)

Supporting Actor - Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak (Marathi)

Best Child Artiste - P V Rohith (Ondalla Eradalla), Sameep Singh (Harjeeta), Talha Arshad Resi (Hamid), Shrinivas Pokale (Naal)

Best Children's Film - Sarkari Area Prathamika Shaale Kasaragod

Nargis Dutt Award For Best Film On National Integration - Ondalla Eradalla (Kannada)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Badhaai Ho (Hindi)

Best Film On Environmental Conservation - Paani (Marathi)

Best Film on Social Issues - PadMan (Hindi)

Special Mention - Sruthi Hariharan (Nathicharami), Chandrachud Rai, Joju George (Joseph), Savithri Sreedharan (Sudani From Nigeria)

Best Rajasthani Film - Turtle

Best Marathi Film - Bhonga

Best Tamil Film - Baaram

Best Hindi Film - AndhaDhun

Best Urdu Film - Hamid

Best Bengali Film - Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Malayalam Film - Sudani From Nigeria

Best Telugu Film - Mahanati

Best Kannada Film - Nathicharami

Best Assamese Film - Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film - Harjeeta

Best Gujarati Film - Reva

Best Garo Film - Mama

Most Film Friendly State - Uttarakhand

Best Original Screenplay - Rahul Ravindran for Chi La Sow (Telugu)

Best Adapted Screenplay - Sriram Raghavan for AndhaDhun (Hindi)

Best Choreography - Ghoomar from Padmaavat (Hindi)

Best Special Effects - Awe (Telugu) and KGF (Kannada)

Best Lyrics - Maayavi Manave from Nathicharami (Kannada)

Best Music Director - Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat (Hindi)

Best Background Music - Uri (Hindi) Best Makeup - Awe (Telugu)

Best Costume Design - Mahanati (Telugu)

Best Production Design - Kammara Sambhavam (Malayalam)

Best Editing - Nathicharami (Kannada)

Best Sound Design - Uri (Hindi)

Best Cinematography - Ola (Malayalam)

Best Dialogue - Tareekh (Bengali)

Best Female Playback Singer - Bindhu Malini for Maayavi Manave from Nathicharami (Kannada)

Best Male Playback Singer - Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat (Hindi)

Best Action - KGF (Kannada)

