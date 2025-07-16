Twinkle Khanna Has A Mrs Funnybones Reaction To Watching Cricket With Akshay Kumar: "22 Men Chasing A Ball..."

Twinkle Khanna, alongside husband Akshay Kumar, recently atttended the Test cricket match between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London recently. On Tuesday, Twinkle shared loved-up pictures from the stadium with a signature humorous caption.

What's Happening

In the first picture, Twinkle is seen savouring an icecream while Akshay is seen with a coffee mug.

The power couple is seen flashing their best smiles for the camera in another picture. The other picture captures the mood of the Lord's.

For the occasion, Twinkle chose a pink top and a pair of beige pants. Akshay Kumar is seen wearing a pastel-coloured blazer.

What captured the Internet's attention was Twinkle's neatly-crafted caption. It read, "A quick breakfast and a long day of cricket-my first time watching 22 men chase one ball to prove they each have two.

"Cricket truly is a religion, and who knows... I might just become its newest devotee. I actually enjoyed all the wickets, runs, and nonstop excitement."

A social media user wrote, "Woah the caption in your way Mrs. Funnybones @twinklerkhanna mam."

Another person wrote, "You love cricket and we love you."

Twinkle Khanna And Akshay's Love Life

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are one of the powerful couples in the industry. During a promotion of his film Khel Khel Mein, Akshay Kumar was asked how he would have reacted if his partner had read messages on his phone. "I wouldn't be scared if I had to show my phone to my partner. My phone lies around with my staff members. At home, it's always lying around, charging. I've got nothing to hide," said the superstar.

Akshay Kumar met Twinkle Khanna during a photoshoot. They got married in 2001. They welcomed their first child, son Aarav, in 2002. They became parents to a daughter, Nitara in 2012.

In A Nutshell

Twinkle Khanna summed up her watching experience of cricket at the Lord's ground with these words, "22 men chase one ball to prove they each have two." She was accompanied by husband Akshay Kumar.