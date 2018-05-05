Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Twitter Talk Is Too Cute For Words

Did Deepika Padukone vote for Ranveer Singh in a poll conducted by a leading daily for the "Most Desirable Men of 2018"? We think yes! On Saturday, Ranveer Singh, who topped the list, tweeted: "Most desirable! Sweet! A big thank you to... everyone who voted for me." Deepika re-posted her rumoured boyfriend's tweet and added: "You're welcome," along with a red heart and LOL emoticon. So even if she may not have voted, Deepika did take a bit of credit which is just cute. Deepika and Ranveer first co-starred in 2013 film Ram Leela and reportedly started dating soon after that. They last co-starred in "Padmaavat" - though they did not have any scenes together.
Highlights
- Ranveer and Deepika have co-starred in films like Ram Leela, "Padmaavat"
- Deepika Padukone is traveling for Met Gala and for Cannes Film Festival
- She'll walk the Cannes Red Carpet on May 10 and May 11
your welcome! https://t.co/HwqbrBT4MK— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) May 5, 2018
Of being voted the Most Desirable Man of 2018, Ranveer Singh told news agency IANS: "In my head, I am still that fat kid who gets no female attention. I will always be that fat kid because those years were my foundation years. I don't actively seek validation of my desirability from people, but it is most definitely welcome."
As of now, Deepika Padukone is headed to the Cannes Film Festival where she will walk the red carpet on May 10 and May 11. This will be Deepika's second year at Cannes as the brand ambassador on cosmetics L'Oreal. On Friday, Deepika instagrammed a picture of her idea of "summerscape" tagging L'Oreal:
Before attending the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone is expected to attend the Met Gala in New York. Touted to one of fashion's biggest events, the Met Gala will be held on May 7.
