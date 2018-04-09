Ranveer Singh On Wedding Rumours: 'Nothing Is Official Till It Is Made Official' Ranveer Singh said, "If there is any announcement in the future, you will be hearing me shouting from the rooftops"

Share EMAIL PRINT Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed at "Padmaavat" screening New Delhi: Highlights "We are quite occupied and distracted," said Ranveer Ranveer and Deepika have worked in four films together Deepika had said, "When it is time, I think I will know it" Padmaavat" star said, "It is the function of speculation - to exist. Nothing is official till it is made official and I am not a seer. I cannot say this will happen on this date in the future. Right now we are both extremely busy working. Besides, she is also recuperating from back problems. So we are quite occupied and distracted. So, if there is any announcement in the future, you will be hearing me shouting from the rooftops," reported



A couple of days ago, a source revealed it to



Much before Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone had cleared the air surrounding her wedding rumours in an interview to film critic



have been often photographed together at parties and other social gatherings, however, the duo have refrained from commenting on their rumoured relationship status.



Both Ranveer and Deepika have featured in four films together. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat" with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Finding Fanny with director Homi Adajania. In Finding Fanny, Ranveer had appeared in a cameo role.



Ranveer Singh has a busy year ahead with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty's Simmba starring Sara Ali Khan and Kabir Khan's 83, a film based on Team India's historic win at the 1983 World Cup.





