Are Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Really Dating? 'It's A Relationship Of Mutual Admiration,' He Says

After Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh artfully dodged a question on their relationship status. Are Deepika and Ranveer really dating? Well, 'It's a relationship of mutual admiration' he says, reports news agency IANS. Speaking at a media-organised event, Ranveer, who is rumoured to be dating Deepika for quite some time now, said, "It is a relationship of mutual admiration... I rate her very highly as an actor, and she doesn't," reports IANS. He further added that Deepika tells him, "You're just a ham." Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently shared screen space in the blockbuster film "" have never acknowledged a relationship. However, at the film's screening, people were happy to see them making an entry together and holding hands.On being asked the same relationship status question, Deepika earlier told NDTV, "We often confine ourselves with boxes saying A, B or C. And I think life is beyond all of that. Also, I think it's irrelevant for people to know at this stage whether I'm single or married or it's complicated. It is what it is." Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh follow each other on social media and often comment on each other's post. The duo trended a great deal in January (during Deepika's birthday) after several unconfirmed reports suggested that they are getting engaged. Last week, their wedding rumour resurfaced on Twitter.Their film "" was a hugely successful at the box office and has earned over Rs 300 crore. The period drama was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also starred Shahid Kapoor. Deepika and Ranveer have previously madeandwith Mr Bhansali. Deepika now has a film with Vishal Bhardwaj while Ranveer hasandin the pipeline.(With IANS inputs)