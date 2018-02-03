Deepika Padukone Answered Relationship Status Question Without Revealing A Thing Deepika Padukone was asked if she's single or in a relationship or if it's complicated

130 Shares EMAIL PRINT Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh at "Padmaavat" screening in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights Deepika Padukone is reportedly dating Ranveer Singh It was reported that Deepika and Ranveer were getting engaged Deepika and Ranveer recently co-starred in "Padmaavat" Padmaavat" star was asked to define her relationship status (whether she is single or in a relationship or it's complicated), Deepika told NDTV: "We often confine ourselves with boxes saying A, B or C. And I think life is beyond all of that. Also, I think it's irrelevant for people to know at this stage whether I'm single or married or it's complicated. It is what it is." Readers may recall that 2018 started with rumours of



Watch:







Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reportedly ringed in the New Year together along with their respective families in Maldives. It was also reported that Ranveer and Deepika were to get engaged on her birthday (January 5) but YRF Talent, which manages Ranveer, rubbished the rumours. However, days after her birthday, Deepika Padukone returned to India with Ranveer Singh.



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh co-star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's nee film "Padmaavat" but they do not share screen space in the period piece. In the film, Deepika Padukone plays the role of Rani Padmavati, the object of Alauddin Khilji's (Ranveer Singh) lust. Khilji desired Padmavati but could not even get a glimpse of her.



But the onscreen nemeses made headlines when they



All in all, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have neither denied not accepted the dating rumours and have always let their fans and media guessing.



Deepika Padukone knows how to mince words in her favour. When the "" star was asked to define her relationship status (whether she is single or in a relationship or it's complicated), Deepika told NDTV: "We often confine ourselves with boxes saying A, B or C. And I think life is beyond all of that. Also, I think it's irrelevant for people to know at this stage whether I'm single or married or it's complicated. It is what it is." Readers may recall that 2018 started with rumours of Deepika Padukone getting engaged to actor Ranveer Singh , who she is reportedly dating.Watch:Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reportedly ringed in the New Year together along with their respective families in Maldives. It was also reported that Ranveer and Deepika were to get engaged on her birthday (January 5) but YRF Talent, which manages Ranveer, rubbished the rumours. However, days after her birthday, Deepika Padukone returned to India with Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh co-star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's nee film "" but they do not share screen space in the period piece. In the film, Deepika Padukone plays the role of Rani Padmavati, the object of Alauddin Khilji's (Ranveer Singh) lust. Khilji desired Padmavati but could not even get a glimpse of her.But the onscreen nemeses made headlines when they arrived for a special screening of "Padmaavat" holding hands and laughing heartily. Here are some pictures:All in all, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have neither denied not accepted the dating rumours and have always let their fans and media guessing.