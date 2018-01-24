Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Holding Hands At Padmaavat Screening Just Made Our Day

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh play nemeses in tomorrow's big release Padmaavat, but at the film's screening on Tuesday, they arrived holding hands and smiling for the cameras. The actors, rumoured to be dating and possibly even engaged, matched each other in white. Deepika Padukone, who plays Queen Padmini of Chittor in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, wore a white suit by Anamika Khanna accessorised with stunning jhumkis. Ranveer Singh, who is usually dressed in the most flamboyant of outfits, showed up in a relatively subdued white kurta pyjama set by Herringbone & Sui. The reported couple may not have gotten engaged - the rumours earlier this month are likely just that, rumours - but seeing Deepika and Ranveer so joyous makes us very happy.
Deepika and Ranveer's co-star Shahid Kapoor also attended the screening with his family - wife Mira Rajput, brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azeem. Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur was photographed with his wife Supriya Pathak and their daughter Sanah. Shahid Kapoor plays Deepika's onscreen husband Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film. Take a look at the Kapoors at the screening:
Yesterday, Mira Rajput shared this picture of Shahid Kapoor from Padmaavat to wish him luck:
Padmaavat, which was earlier titled Padmavati, is based on the legend of Rani Padmini of Chittor who performed jauhar with several Rajput women to evade capture by Alauddin Khilji, played in the film by Ranveer.
Padmaavat also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh. The film will hit the screens tomorrow.