Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Holding Hands At Padmaavat Screening Just Made Our Day Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were colour-coordinated in white and were all smiles at the screening of Padmaavat

350 Shares EMAIL PRINT Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights Deepika and Ranveer arrived hand-in-hand for the screening Shahid Kapoor also attended the screening with his family Padmaavat is releasing on January 25 jhumkis. Ranveer Singh, who is usually dressed in the most flamboyant of outfits, showed up in a relatively subdued white kurta pyjama set by Herringbone & Sui. The reported couple may not have gotten engaged - the rumours earlier this month are likely just that, rumours - but seeing Deepika and Ranveer so joyous makes us very happy.



Deepika and Ranveer's co-star Shahid Kapoor also attended the screening with his family - wife Mira Rajput, brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azeem. Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur was photographed with his wife Supriya Pathak and their daughter Sanah. Shahid Kapoor plays Deepika's onscreen husband Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film. Take a look at the Kapoors at the screening:

Mira Rajput's parents, Vikramaditya and Bela Rajput, were also in attendance

Yesterday, Mira Rajput shared this picture of Shahid Kapoor from Padmaavat to wish him luck:

Spirit makes the king, not just the crown #maharawalratansingh #padmaavat A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jan 23, 2018 at 1:38am PST



Padmaavat, which was earlier titled Padmavati, is based on the legend of Rani Padmini of Chittor who performed jauhar with several Rajput women to evade capture by Alauddin Khilji, played in the film by Ranveer.



Padmaavat is releasing after months of protests and controversy over its depiction of a Rajput queen. The film was rejected for certification last year and cancelled it's original release date of December 1. Padmaavat was cleared by the Censor Board this month and, in an unprecedented move, allowed to release unopposed at the box office by Akshay Kumar's PadMan which had already booked the Republic Day weekend but announced last week that it was pushing release to next month.



Padmaavat also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh. The film will hit the screens tomorrow.



Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh play nemeses in tomorrow's big release Padmaavat , but at the film's screening on Tuesday, they arrived holding hands and smiling for the cameras. The actors, rumoured to be dating and possibly even engaged, matched each other in white. Deepika Padukone, who plays Queen Padmini of Chittor in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, wore a white suit by Anamika Khanna accessorised with stunnings. Ranveer Singh, who is usually dressed in the most flamboyant of outfits, showed up in a relatively subdued whiteset by Herringbone & Sui. The reported couple may not have gotten engaged - the rumours earlier this month are likely just that, rumours - but seeing Deepika and Ranveer so joyous makes us very happy.Deepika and Ranveer's co-star Shahid Kapoor also attended the screening with his family - wife Mira Rajput, brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azeem. Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur was photographed with his wife Supriya Pathak and their daughter Sanah. Shahid Kapoor plays Deepika's onscreen husband Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film. Take a look at the Kapoors at the screening:Yesterday, Mira Rajput shared this picture of Shahid Kapoor fromto wish him luck:, which was earlier titled, is based on the legend of Rani Padmini of Chittor who performedwith several Rajput women to evade capture by Alauddin Khilji, played in the film by Ranveer.is releasing after months of protests and controversy over its depiction of a Rajput queen. The film was rejected for certification last year and cancelled it's original release date of December 1. Padmaavat was cleared by the Censor Board this month and, in an unprecedented move, allowed to release unopposed at the box office by Akshay Kumar's PadMan which had already booked the Republic Day weekend but announced last week that it was pushing release to next month.also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh. The film will hit the screens tomorrow.