Deepika Padukone's 'First Shoe' - Ranveer Singh Loves This Post And So Do We

Actress Deepika Padukone latest Instagram post is just so cute. She shared a picture of the first shoe she ever wore and captioned it as, "My first pair," adding a heart emoticon. (Aww). Deepika's pink shoe is still preserved nicely and is kept on a table. Besides Deepika's shoe, the famous quote, "Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world," is embossed on a showpiece and kept. Deepika shared the post a couple of hours ago and it has so far received over 3 lakh likes (and counting). Ranveer Singh has liked and also commented on the post (obviously). He has used several love emoticons to comment on the picture, which has also been liked by celebs like Sonakshi Sinha and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
Both Deepika and Ranveer, who are rumoured to be dating for a while, closely follow each other on social media. During Deepika's birthday (January 5), several unconfirmed reports suggested that they might get engaged. Last week, their wedding rumour resurfaced on Twitter.
Deepika, 32, is the daughter of ace badminton player Prakash Padukone and wife Ujjala. Her younger sister Anisha is a golfer.
Deepika Padukone was last seen in the hugely-successful film "Padmaavat," directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the period drama, Deepika played Rani Padmavati. Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor were also part of "Padmaavat."