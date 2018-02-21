Deepika Padukone Wrote Poetry. You Didn't Know? Here's A Poem By Her Deepika Padukone shared a copy of a poem written by her when she was n the seventh grade

Read Deepika Padukone's poem here.

my attempt at poetry in the 7th grade! A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 20, 2018 at 7:44pm PST



, who are rumoured to be dating, closely follow each other on social media. Last month, several media reports suggested that they might get engaged on Deepika's birthday (January 5). However, YRF Talent, which manages Ranveer, rubbished the rumours.



"Padmaavat" is Deepika and Ranveer's recent film which has earned over Rs 275 crore (and counting) at the box office and worldwide, the period drama collected over Rs 500 crore.



"Padmaavat", directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, who had committed jauhar after Alauddin Khilji invaded Chittor fort. Ranveer Singh plays Khilji in the film. Shahid Kapoor is also part of "Padmaavat" and features as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmavati's husband.



Deepika and Ranveer have earlier co-starred together in Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, both directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.



Deepika will be next seen in a film with Piku co-star Irrfan Khan, which will be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.





