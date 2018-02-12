Spotted: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh At Karan Johar's Residence. See Pics Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were photographed outside Karan Johar's residence on Sunday night. The rumoured couple were dressed casually

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh outside Karan Johar's residence

Ranveer aced his look with a hat and kaala chashma. In one of the pictures, we can see Deepika looking at him and smiling. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. Last month, several media reports suggested that they might get engaged on Deepika's birthday (January 5). However, YRF Talent, which manages Ranveer, rubbished the rumours.



See pictures of Deepika and Ranveer outside Karan Johar's residence.

Deepika and Ranveer photographed together Deepika photographed with Ranveer

Of her relationship status, Deepika, without revealing anything, told NDTV, "







At "Padmaavat" screening, both Deepika and Ranveer happily entered the venue hand-in-hand. (Their pictures just made our day).

Deepika and Ranveer at "Padmaavat" screening

"Padmaavat", directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, casts Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, who had committed jauhar after Alauddin Khilji invaded Chittor fort. Ranveer Singh plays Khilji in the film. Shahid Kapoor is also part of the period drama and stars as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmavati's husband.



Deepika and Ranveer have earlier co-starred in Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, both directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.





