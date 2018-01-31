Guess Who Hearts Deepika Padukone's New Cover? This Is An Easy One

Deepika Padukone features on the cover of Vogue's February issue

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 31, 2018 11:36 IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed during Bajirao Mastani promotions

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ranveer has posted a love emoticon on Deepika's picture
  2. Several reports suggested that they might get engaged
  3. Their film "Padmaavat" released last week
Actress Deepika Padukone features on the cover of Vogue's February issue, wearing a colourful sequinned shirt and red shorts. She shared the magazine's cover on Instagram and wrote, "This couldn't have happened at a better time! The 'Happiness' Project." Deepika, as always, looks lovely. But, guess who hearts the new cover? Ummm... Without a second thought, it's Ranveer Singh, obviously. Ranveer has posted a love emoticon on Deepika's picture, which has also been liked by celebs like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sonakshi Sinha and Seema Khan. Both of them closely follow each other on Instagram. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been rumoured to be dating for a while now and earlier this month, reports suggested that they might get engaged on Deepika's birthday (January 5).

Engaged or not, we love how Ranveer Singh keeps a track of Deepika Padukone's social media posts. (And, this is not the first time he has commented on Deepika's post. Remember what he posted on the Padu'cone' meme? OK, but more on that later).
 
ranveer singh instagram

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment


Ahead of "Padmaavat"'s release, Deepika and Ranveer just made our day by walking hand-in-hand at the film's screening in Mumbai last week.
 
deepika ndtv

Deepika and Ranveer at "Padmaavat" screening


This is how Ranveer reacted to the Padu'cone' meme.
 
 

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on


 
ranveer singh instagram

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment


And this is how, for a change, Deepika reacted when Ranveer attended an event looking like this. "Noooooo," she wrote.
 

Deepika and Ranveer's much-awaited film "Padmaavat" released on January 25. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film crossed Rs 100 crore-mark at the box office within four days and currently stands at Rs 129 crore. "Padmaavat" also stars Shahid Kapoor.
 

Deepika Padukonedeepika padukone ranveer singhpadmaavat

