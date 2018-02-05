"Padmaavat" Box Office Collection Day 11: Deepika Padukone's Film Hits A Double Century

"Padmaavat" Box Office Collection: Deepika Padukone's film has earned Rs 212.50 crore

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 05, 2018 15:34 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 11: Deepika Padukone's Film Hits A Double Century

Deepika Padukone in "Padmaavat" (Courtesy: bhansaliproductionsfc)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. In Week 1, the film had collected Rs 166.50 crore
  2. Over the weekend, "Padmaavat" earned Rs 36 crore
  3. "Padmaavat" is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
"Padmaavat", starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has hit a double century at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. The film's current total now stands at Rs 212.50 crore. Over the weekend, "Padmaavat", directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, earned Rs 36 crore and in Week 1, the film had collected Rs 166.50 crore. "Padmaavat continues its Glorious run as it hits a double century. Crosses Rs 45-crore mark in Weekend 2 (despite no-screening in few states), which is noteworthy... (Week 2) Friday 10 crore, Saturday 16 crore, Sunday 20 crore. Total: Rs 212.50 crore. India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted.

Here's the box office report of "Padmaavat".
 
 

On Sunday, Taran Adarsh tweeted that with Rs 192.50 crore, "Padmaavat" has already become Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's highest-grossing film so far. And now, it has also become Deepika's highest-grossing film, which earlier was Chennai Express.
 

"Padmaavat" stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, who had performed jauhar after Alauddin Khiji invaded her fort. Ranveer Singh plays Khilji and Shahid Kapoor features as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmavati's husband.

"Padmaavat" released on January 25, after a month's delay. It hit the screens amid huge protests by fringe group Karni Sena.

Comments
Close [X]
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee singled out Ranveer's performance and wrote, "The director's most willing ally in this endeavour is Ranveer Singh, ebulliently evil and visceral in his portrayal of a venal villain on the rampage. He is never short on energy."

"Padmaavat" also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.
 

Trending

padmaavatpadmaavat box office collectionDeepika Padukone

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................