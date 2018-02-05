'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 11: Deepika Padukone's Film Hits A Double Century

Highlights
- In Week 1, the film had collected Rs 166.50 crore
- Over the weekend, "Padmaavat" earned Rs 36 crore
- "Padmaavat" is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Here's the box office report of "Padmaavat".
#Padmaavat biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2018
Week 1: 166.50 cr
Weekend 2: 46 cr
Total: 212.50 cr
India biz.
SUPER-HIT.
#Padmaavat continues its GLORIOUS RUN as it hits a DOUBLE CENTURY... Crosses 45 cr mark in Weekend 2 [despite no-screening in few states], which is NOTEWORTHY... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr, Sun 20 cr. Total: 212.50 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2018
On Sunday, Taran Adarsh tweeted that with Rs 192.50 crore, "Padmaavat" has already become Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's highest-grossing film so far. And now, it has also become Deepika's highest-grossing film, which earlier was Chennai Express.
#Padmaavat shows MASSIVE JUMP on Sat... Will cross 200 cr today [Sun]... Is already SLB, Ranveer and Shahid's HIGHEST GROSSER... Will be Deepika's HIGHEST GROSSER once it crosses #ChennaiExpress... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr. Total: 192.50 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2018
"Padmaavat" stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, who had performed jauhar after Alauddin Khiji invaded her fort. Ranveer Singh plays Khilji and Shahid Kapoor features as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmavati's husband.
"Padmaavat" released on January 25, after a month's delay. It hit the screens amid huge protests by fringe group Karni Sena.
"Padmaavat" also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.