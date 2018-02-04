'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 10: Deepika Padukone's Film Shows 'Massive Jump.' All Set To Touch The 200 Cr Mark

#Padmaavat shows MASSIVE JUMP on Sat... Will cross 200 cr today [Sun]... Is already SLB, Ranveer and Shahid's HIGHEST GROSSER... Will be Deepika's HIGHEST GROSSER once it crosses #ChennaiExpress... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr. Total: 192.50 cr. India biz.