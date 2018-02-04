'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 10: Deepika Padukone's Film Shows 'Massive Jump.' All Set To Touch The 200 Cr Mark

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's "Padmaavat" has shown a 'massive jump on weekend,' tweets trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, which is among the top three grossers worldwide, is all set to touch the 200 crore mark. Mr Adarsh revealed that the film has made Rs. 192.50 crore so far with Rs. 10 crore on Friday and Rs. 16 crore on Saturday. Taran Adarsh also shared that "Padmaavat" is Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's highest grosses while it will be Deepika's highest grosser, once it crosses Chennai Express' box office numbers. The film was haunted by several controversies for months before it hit the screens.
Take a look at "Padmaavat"'s India business report card here:
#Padmaavat shows MASSIVE JUMP on Sat... Will cross 200 cr today [Sun]... Is already SLB, Ranveer and Shahid's HIGHEST GROSSER... Will be Deepika's HIGHEST GROSSER once it crosses #ChennaiExpress... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr. Total: 192.50 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2018
Earlier, Taran Adarsh reported that "Padmaavat", in its opening weekend, had crossed the business of films like Dilwale, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (The last three films star Salman Khan). Also, Mr Adarsh mentioned that "Padmaavat" has surpassed the collections of Deepika and Ranveer's 2013 film Bajirao Mastani, also directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" released after a month's delay. It was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 1. Several Rajput groups protested against the film. The CBFC gave a green signal to the release earlier in January and suggested five modifications, including the title (which earlier was Padmavati). The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh.