'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 10: Deepika Padukone's Film Shows 'Massive Jump.' All Set To Touch The 200 Cr Mark

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 04, 2018 15:36 IST
Box Office: Deepika Padukone in "Padmaavat". (Image courtesy: bhansaliproductionsfc)

Highlights

  1. "Padmaavat" shows 'massive jump' on Saturday
  2. The film is all set to touch the 200 crore mark
  3. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Deepika, Ranveer
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's "Padmaavat" has shown a 'massive jump on weekend,' tweets trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, which is among the top three grossers worldwide, is all set to touch the 200 crore mark. Mr Adarsh revealed that the film has made Rs. 192.50 crore so far with Rs. 10 crore on Friday and Rs. 16 crore on Saturday. Taran Adarsh also shared that "Padmaavat" is Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's highest grosses while it will be Deepika's highest grosser, once it crosses Chennai Express' box office numbers. The film was haunted by several controversies for months before it hit the screens.

Take a look at "Padmaavat"'s India business report card here:
 

Earlier, Taran Adarsh reported that "Padmaavat", in its opening weekend, had crossed the business of films like Dilwale, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (The last three films star Salman Khan). Also, Mr Adarsh mentioned that "Padmaavat" has surpassed the collections of Deepika and Ranveer's 2013 film Bajirao Mastani, also directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee praised Ranveer's performance and wrote, "The director's most willing ally in this endeavour is Ranveer Singh, ebulliently evil and visceral in his portrayal of a venal villain on the rampage. He is never short on energy."

Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" released after a month's delay. It was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 1. Several Rajput groups protested against the film. The CBFC gave a green signal to the release earlier in January and suggested five modifications, including the title (which earlier was Padmavati). The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh.

padmaavat box office collectionpadmaavat deepika padukonepadmaavat sanjay leela bhansali

