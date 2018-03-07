Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Wedding Date Finalised? Twitter Is Confused

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have found themselves trending for almost 24 hours now as unconfirmed reports about their much awaited 'wedding' flooded the Internet. The latest entry in the Deepika-Ranveer gossip corner is that their parents have finalised their wedding date - which is reportedly in the next three-four months. Deepika's parents reportedly dropped down in Mumbai to meet Ranveer's family, after which the entire party headed out for dinner in Worli. Meanwhile, headlines have left Twitter somewhat confused - Twitter can't decide if it should start celebrating the next big Bollywood wedding or stay calm. "Have Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone parents finalised their wedding date?" asked one user while another contradicted: "No wedding bells yet for Deepika and Ranveer yet."
Remember how in January this year the Deepika-Ranveer engagement rumour resurfaced but Twitter was not convinced? Here's what Twitter has to say this time.
Have ranveer Singh and deepika padukone parents finalised their wedding date?— Pravallika (@Pravallika3005) March 7, 2018
Have Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Parents Locked In The Wedding Date? https://t.co/YVz8GdGxCt— Stallin Masih (@StallinMasih) March 6, 2018
However, some on Twitter dismissed the reports:
Exclusive! No wedding bells yet for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh #bollywood movies https://t.co/72p2FEfi2o— RAFI USMAAN RAJA (@TheRafiRaja) March 6, 2018
While some seemed convinced it's happening:
my sister and i are discussing that it's really sad that ranveer and deepika will not invite us for their wedding lmao despite us being such massive fans— jupiter (@mountainives) March 6, 2018
Some reports about Deepika and Ranveer's rumoured wedding are also pretty detailed, with some stating that the couple were reportedly in favour of a destination wedding but Ranveer's parents have finalised Mumbai as the location. The rumoured wedding (whenever it happens that is) will reportedly take place in accordance with South Indian rituals and will be followed by a gala reception bash.
CommentsBombay Times states that Deepika has been advised to lighten her work load as she's been experiencing severe back pain. Deepika has indeed been photographed in Mumbai wearing a back strap in the recent past.
Earlier in January, the gossip columns almost got Deepika and Ranveer engaged in Sri Lanka. Rumours actually got the destination wrong - the duo were holidaying in Maldives with their families in tow. Those who expected to see an engagement ring on Deepika's finger after her return were disappointed. Both Deepika and Ranveer were last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", which released in January. Deepika's next is Sapna Didi while Ranveer has films like Gully Boy and Simmba in the pipeline.