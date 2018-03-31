Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Getting Married By The Year End? 'Are You Sure?,' Asks Twitter

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reports strike again. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the Ram Leela actors are getting married by the end of the year. Mumbai Mirror's source revealed that Ranveer and Deepika's parents met last week and finalised four dates between September and December. The wedding preparations have begun in full swing and both families are currently scouting for wedding locations in India and abroad. "It will be an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony with the couple tying the knot in the presence of only close friends and family. The couple is still deciding if they want a reception to follow," the source said.
Highlights
- Reports of Deepika and Ranveer's wedding have trended before
- According to a source the families are scouting wedding locations
- The Internet is not buying this rumour just yet
But Twitter's not buying it just yet. Reports of Deepika and Ranveer's wedding have been circulated many times before and fans of the actors will probably believe only when they will confirm and not "a source."
They tied a knot every year since they started "dating " and during every movie release— Twinkle Sugarplum (@AbsumMuggle) March 31, 2018
Are u sure they're marrying each other!?— Sarthak Mohanty (@post2sarthak) March 31, 2018
fake news 100%— #RANVR (@King_RVS) March 31, 2018
In January, Deepika and Ranveer went on a vacation with their respective families to Maldives and back then it was also reported that the couple will return after their engagement, which will be on Deepika's birthday (January 5). The engagement never happened but Deepika and Ranveer did return together after her birthday. Later a SpotboyE report stated that Deepika received an expensive diamond set and a Sabyasachi sari as a birthday gift from Ranveer's mother.
They had just returned from their week-long holiday in the Maldives and their respective parents had recently blessed the alliance. It was the perfect moment to celebrate the union," the source told Mumbai Mirror.
Ranveer Singh is currently filming Gully Boy and has also signed up for Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Kabir Khan's '83. Deepika Padukone hasn't announced her next project yet.