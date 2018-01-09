Deepika Padukone's Reported Gift From Ranveer Singh's Parents - Diamonds Deepika Padukone celebrated her 32nd birthday in Maldives, along with rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Deepika was gifted an expensive diamond set His parents also gave her a Sabyasachi sari Deepika and Ranveer, along with their parents, went to Maldives last week sari for her birthday (January 5). "Deepika was gifted an expensive diamond set and a Sabyasachi sari by Ranveer's family. Her happiness knew no bounds. This was indeed a special occasion for the actress,"



Folks believed that Deepika and Ranveer have zeroed in Sri Lanka for the vacation. However, a



Deepika and Ranveer are rumoured to be dating for over four years now. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) was their first film together and later, the co-starred in Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer also did a cameo in Deepika's Finding Fanny.



Of Deepika and Ranveer's rumoured romance, Deepika's father Prakash Padukone, a former badminton star, had earlier told



Their film Padmavat, earlier titled Padmavati, also starring Shahid Kapoor, releases on January 25.





At the start of New Year, reports of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's engagement started trending. And now, SpotboyE reports that Ranveer's parents have gifted Deepika an expensive diamond set, along with afor her birthday (January 5). "Deepika was gifted an expensive diamond set and a Sabyasachiby Ranveer's family. Her happiness knew no bounds. This was indeed a special occasion for the actress," SpotboyE quoted a source as saying. Deepika, along with Ranveer and their respective families, celebrated her 32nd birthday in Maldives. Their supposed engagement was to take place on Deepika's birthday. The rumoured couple touched down in Mumbai on Saturday evening and were photographed together at the airport.Folks believed that Deepika and Ranveer have zeroed in Sri Lanka for the vacation. However, a Pune Mirror 's report confirmed that the Padukones and Singhs jetted off to Maldives. "This isn't the first time that the actors, along with their families, are holidaying overseas. Last year, the bunch had taken a trip to London together and has stayed at this resort three-four times in the past. Ranveer and Deepika love the privacy the island offers, along with water sports like water-skiing and diving off a catamaran, among other adventures," a source told Pune Mirror Deepika and Ranveer are rumoured to be dating for over four years now.(2013) was their first film together and later, the co-starred in. Ranveer also did a cameo in Deepika's Of Deepika and Ranveer's rumoured romance, Deepika's father Prakash Padukone, a former badminton star, had earlier told mid-day , "They are adults and know what they are doing. As father, I have given Deepika the freedom to take her own decisions. Even in this case, she is free to decide whatever she wants to do."Their film, earlier titled, also starring Shahid Kapoor, releases on January 25.