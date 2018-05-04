Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone Is In The French Riviera Already. What She's Upto

"Will it be another Brandon Maxwell or another Marchesa gown?" While netizens are busy wondering which designers will Deepika Padukone opt for her Cannes appearances this year, the 32-year-old actress has already checked in to the French Riviera. Deepika, who is expected to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival no sooner than May 10 is a week early in arriving at Cannes. We know this because of the actress' new Instagram post, in which mentioned about her "summer scape" and said it's the French Riviera actually. Deepika, who is just like any of us, tweeted the photo that will make anyone, read anyone, very much hungry.
It's a basket with assorted sweets and we can't even... So, this is how Deepika's "Summer indulgence" looks like.
Deepika seems to be taken by Cannes' natural beauty. This is what she had posted earlier:
CommentsWhile Deepika is unapologetically enjoying all the sweet goodness, actresses Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra recently summed up our love/hate for food in two Instagram posts. "Uff ! The conversations we have with our food," wrote Preity while Priyanka added: "Find yourself someone who looks at you the way I look at food! Lol."
Coming back to Deepika and Cannes, the "Padmavaat" actress will make her Cannes appearance on May 10 and May 11. She made her debut appearance at film festival last year and will represent cosmetics giant L'Oreal at the fest. A day before Deepika, Kangana Ranaut will make her Cannes debut this year while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will walk the red carpet on May 12 and May 13. The next two days, Sonam Kapoor will steal the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival.