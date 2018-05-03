Will Deepika Padukone Attend Sonam Kapoor's Wedding To Anand Ahuja? The Answer Here

Deepika Padukone may not attend Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's big fat Indian wedding, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on May 8. Deepika is currently in New York and on May 7 (Sonam's mehendi), she will be attending the MET Gala, reports mid-day. Later, she will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Sonam, who is a Cannes veteran now (of sorts), will also walk the red carpet after Deepika. Both Deepika and Sonam debuted in Bollywood in 2007. Deepika's Om Shanti Om was a huge hit while Sonam's Saawariya tanked at the box office. Sonam had debuted opposite Ranbir Kapoor, whom Deepika previously dated. Rumour had it that Sonam and Ranbir were also dating. However, they always maintained they were good friends.
Highlights
- Deepika will be attending the MET Gala on May 7
- Her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh is on the guest list
- Sonam and Anand are getting married on May 8
CommentsMeanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding invite has been printed and the festivities have been spread over for two days. May 7 is the mehendi and on May 8, the wedding will be followed by a party in the evening. The reported guests are - Bachchans, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Malaika and Amrita Arora, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and also Ranveer Singh (whom Deepika is rumoured to be currently dating).
After weeks of rumour, Sonam and Anand's families announced their wedding with a statement that read, "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."