Time 100 Gala: Deepika Padukone Wins Hearts With A Namaste. In A Word - Fabulous

"Deepika Padukone is the best Earth has to offer," Vin Diesel wrote in the essay for the Time magazine for his xXx: Return Of Xander Cage co-star. On Tuesday night, Deepika walked the red carpet of Time 100 event proving Vin Diesel right. Deepika Padukone, 32, absolutely stunning in an Anamika Khanna gown, which had an Indian touch to it. In one word - F.A.B.UL.O.U.S. Deepika finished out her look with a sleek back bun and dark lip colour. In his write-up, Vin Diesel also said: "She's not just here to represent India; she's here to represent the world." Deepika Padukone features on the Time Magazine's 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People.
Highlights
- Deepika Padukone wore an Anamika Khanna gown at the event
- Deepika features on the Time's 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People
- Deepika Padukone was last seen in "Padmaavat"
Take a look at some stunning photos of Deepika Padukone on the Time 100 red carpet.
Deepika Padukone was first approached by Vin Diesel for a role in the Fast And Furious series but her schedule did not match. She later starred in the actor's xXx 3. "She is as a performer. She wants the whole movie to shine, which is a rare thing. Anyone could talk about how beautiful she is, and anyone could tell you about her unmatched comedic timing. But she isn't just a star. She's an actor's actor, dedicated to the craft," Vin Diesel said. xXx: Return of Xander Cage released in January 2017.
Comments
Deepika Padukone's next project has been stalled till the time her co-star Irrfan Khan returns after his treatment abroad.