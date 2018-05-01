Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Confirm Wedding After Weeks Of Rumours Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set for their big fat wedding which is scheduled for May 8

442 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are getting married! (courtesy anandahuja) New Delhi: Highlights Sonam and Anand's wedding will be in Mumbai It is scheduled for May 8 "Thank you for all your blessings and love," read a joint-statement



Last week, those passing by Sonam's Mumbai home could not have failed to notice shaadi rumours concerning Sonam and Anand. Paparazzi also caught on camera celebrities like Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Masaba Gupta dropping by sangeet (Farah sort of revealed this on an episode of Entertainment Ki Raat) while Karan is reportedly organising the sangeet.





When Anil Kapoor was recently asked if the decked up exteriors of his Mumbai home are part of Sonam's wedding preparations, this is what he told the press: "Media has always been with me and my family when we began our careers. We will share everything at the right time. You all will know very soon. We won't hide these details. You will know why there is lighting outside the house." As promised, we now know.



Earlier at the launch of



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja (who owns the label Bhane) are frequently spotted together, both on social media and in real life. In February, Anand accompanied Sonam to her cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai and later, was also photographed with Sonam and her family at Sridevi's funeral in Mumbai.

... A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:09am PDT



Apart from her wedding preparations, Sonam Kapoor is also busy with promotional duties of Veere Di Wedding, which releases on June 1. Sonam will also walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and May 15.



After weeks of will they-won't they, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set for their big fat wedding which is scheduled for May 8, confirmed a joint statement from the Kapoor and Ahuja families. "The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives," read the statement, shared on Tuesday. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have barely been off the trending list for the last few days, with fresh rounds of rumours popping up every so often Last week, those passing by Sonam's Mumbai home could not have failed to notice the decked up Kapoor residence , decorated with festive lights - this led to another set ofrumours concerning Sonam and Anand. Paparazzi also caught on camera celebrities like Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Masaba Gupta dropping by Anil Kapoor's home on Friday night . Farah Khan is reportedly in charge of choreographing Sonam's(Farah sort of revealed this on an episode of) while Karan is reportedly organising theWhen Anil Kapoor was recently asked if the decked up exteriors of his Mumbai home are part of Sonam's wedding preparations, this is what he told the press: "Media has always been with me and my family when we began our careers. We will share everything at the right time. You all will know very soon. We won't hide these details. You will know why there is lighting outside the house." As promised, we now know.Earlier at the launch of Veere Di Wedding trailer, Sonam dealt with the often-asked question about her wedding and said: "Today is about the film. You'll all know everything all in good time." Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja (who owns the label Bhane) are frequently spotted together, both on social media and in real life. In February, Anand accompanied Sonam to her cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai and later, was also photographed with Sonam and her family at Sridevi's funeral in Mumbai.Apart from her wedding preparations, Sonam Kapoor is also busy with promotional duties of, which releases on June 1. Sonam will also walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and May 15. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter