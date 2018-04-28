Sonam Kapoor's Decked-Up House Is Giving Shaadi Feels, Karan Johar, Farah Khan Drop In Celebrities such as Farah Khan and Karan Johar have spotted coming in and out of Anil Kapoor's home on Friday

70 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sonam at the airport (L). Exterior of Anil Kapoor's home on Friday night (R). New Delhi: Highlights Sonam left Mumbai to an undisclosed location earlier in the day Farah Khan is reportedly choreographing Sonam's sangeet Mohit Marwah, Masaba and Anshula were also there sangeet (as she said during an episode of Entertainment Ki Raat), was photographed exchanging courtesies with Masaba, who is a celebrated fashion designer and one of Sonam's go to person for a fashion fix. Karan Johar, who is reportedly also in charge of the sangeet, was seen chit-chatting with Sonam's actor brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. We also spotted Sonam's cousin Mohit Marwah exiting the Kapoor house with his wife Antara Motiwala. But it was the decked up exteriors of the bungalow which gave the shaadi feels.



Take a look at the latest photos from Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home:



Farah Khan's triplets - Diva, Anya and Czar- arrived some time later:



Anshula Kapoor came over



Though Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor were hosting several guests in their home, Sonam Kapoor took off for an undisclosed location earlier in the day. Sonam Kapoor looked fabulous dressed in a feisty Rajesh Pratap Singh number paired with a Hermes side tote and Chloe sunglasses.



Sonam Kapoor is reportedly marrying longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja (owner of Bhane) on May 7 while the pre-wedding ceremonies will be held on May 5 and May 6. The Kapoors and Ahujas have also reportedly planned a reception on May 8.



Sonam Kapoor is currently awaiting the Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shahanka Ghosh,



