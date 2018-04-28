Sonam Kapoor's Decked-Up House Is Giving Shaadi Feels, Karan Johar, Farah Khan Drop In

Celebrities such as Farah Khan and Karan Johar have spotted coming in and out of Anil Kapoor's home on Friday

Entertainment | Updated: April 28, 2018 13:58 IST
Sonam at the airport (L). Exterior of Anil Kapoor's home on Friday night (R).

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sonam left Mumbai to an undisclosed location earlier in the day
  2. Farah Khan is reportedly choreographing Sonam's sangeet
  3. Mohit Marwah, Masaba and Anshula were also there
Even as Sonam Kapoor refuses to talk about her reported wedding, celebrities such as Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Masaba were spotted coming in and out of Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home on Friday night. Farah Khan, who is reportedly choreographing Sonam's sangeet (as she said during an episode of Entertainment Ki Raat), was photographed exchanging courtesies with Masaba, who is a celebrated fashion designer and one of Sonam's go to person for a fashion fix. Karan Johar, who is reportedly also in charge of the sangeet, was seen chit-chatting with Sonam's actor brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. We also spotted Sonam's cousin Mohit Marwah exiting the Kapoor house with his wife Antara Motiwala. But it was the decked up exteriors of the bungalow which gave the shaadi feels.

Take a look at the latest photos from Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home:
 
anil kapoor home ndtv
 
masaba farah ndtv
 
harshvardhan karan johar
 
mohit antara ndtv

Farah Khan's triplets - Diva, Anya and Czar- arrived some time later:
 
farah kids

Anshula Kapoor came over after going on a dinner date with her father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi.
 
anshula kapoor ndtv

Though Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor were hosting several guests in their home, Sonam Kapoor took off for an undisclosed location earlier in the day. Sonam Kapoor looked fabulous dressed in a feisty Rajesh Pratap Singh number paired with a Hermes side tote and Chloe sunglasses.

Comments
Sonam Kapoor is reportedly marrying longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja (owner of Bhane) on May 7 while the pre-wedding ceremonies will be held on May 5 and May 6. The Kapoors and Ahujas have also reportedly planned a reception on May 8.

Sonam Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of Veere Di Wedding, which opens in theatres on June 1. The film's trailer released last week. Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shahanka Ghosh, also stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

