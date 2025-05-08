Sonam Kapoor's Heartfelt Anniversary Wish For Anand Ahuja: "Eternity And Beyond"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate seven years of together today. The couple married in 2018 and welcomed their son Vayu in August 2022. Sonam shared a carousel of intimate moments from their engagement and wedding.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating seven years of togetherness today, May 8. The couple, who got married in 2018, welcomed son Vayu in August 2022.

On the special occasion, Sonam wished her husband in the sweetest way. The actress uploaded a carousel of pictures on Instagram featuring unseen glimpses of her engagement day and pre-wedding and wedding festivities.

The album opens to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja having a candid moment at their engagement ceremony. For the big day, Sonam, an out-and-out fashionista, picked out a teal-hued saree with golden embroidery. Anand complemented his ladylove in an all-white sherwani and matching turban.

The couple flashes joyous smiles as they partake in the ring ceremony. A close-up shot of the duo holding hands screams love from miles away. It is followed by a couple of heartwarming snaps of Anand and Sonam sharing a warm hug.

Next, Sonam Kapoor is clad in a vibrant red-gold lehenga for her wedding. The traditional wonder came from the shelves of designer Anuradha Vakil. Sonam, gazing affectionately at the love of her life, Anand Ahuja, had us gushing. Her million-dollar smile says it all.

The nostalgic gallery also features adorable photos of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's mehendi ceremony and pre-wedding events.

In one frame, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hold their baby boy in their arms. It was the first picture of Vayu that the proud parents posted on Instagram after his birth. Here, the couple is twinning in vibrant yellow ensembles.

The last image captures 2-year-old Vayu enjoying a German vacation with his parents. He is sipping on a drink in his father's arms. Sonam Kapoor also strikes a happy pose in the frame. The duo rocks the all-black attire.

Sonam Kapoor's anniversary wish for Anand Ahuja read, “Absolutely no one compares to you. The love of my life. Always find me. Anand Ahuja, eternity and beyond. Every day is phenomenal. Happy Anniversary."

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 film Blind.