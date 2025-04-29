Sonam Kapoor's "Unexpected Week Off" Was All About Her Son Vayu

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sonam Kapoor shares a carousel of motherhood moments on Instagram. She documents an "unexpected week off" spent with her son Vayu. The post highlights quality family time, with love for husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor's latest Instagram post is all about motherhood. The actress dropped a carousel of pictures giving us a glimpse into her “unexpected week off” spent with her son Vayu.

The first frame shows her little munchkin sitting on a swing while Sonam gently rocks it. Next snap is of Sonam looking lovely in a multicoloured dress. There is also a clip of the actress getting her makeup done.

The doting mother even shared a photo of a “potty training” book for kids. An adorable shot captures Vayu looking at a book while Sonam proudly watches her two-year-old.

Other snaps include a cute little basket for Vayu, his clothes and a mirror selfie with a dog on Sonam's lap. The last video featuring the actress working out on a Pilates machine with Vayu sitting on her lap is a clear winner.

In her caption, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “An unexpected week off with no agenda and what a beautiful time spent with my baby boy. No distractions and just life as it should be.”

Tagging her husband, Anand Ahuja, the actress added, “Anand Ahuja we have made such a little peace of heaven for ourselves. Love you so much.”

Reacting to the post, Bhumi Pednekar dropped a red heart. Saba Pataudi posted three red heart emoticons.

Earlier this month, Sonam Kapoor dropped her March photo dump on Instagram – and it had some adorable moments with her son, Vayu. She shared glimpses from her time in Konstanz, Germany.

The first few pictures showed Sonam spending some quality time outdoors with little Vayu. There was also a cute video of Vayu having a blast in the pool with his father, Anand Ahuja.

Another heart-melting clip featured the 2-year-old happily running around the streets of Konstanz.

“March, you were wonderful.. so grateful,” read the note attached to the post.

Sonam Kapoor got married to Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. The couple welcomed Vayu in August 2022.