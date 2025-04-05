In Sonam Kapoor's March Photo Dump, Son Vayu Steals The Spotlight

Sonam Kapoor has offered fans a peek into her “wonderful” March diaries. On Friday, the actress uploaded postcards from Konstanz, Germany, on Instagram, documenting how her month went.

The first couple of frames capture Sonam Kapoor spending time with her son, Vayu, in an outdoor setting. The actress welcomed her little munchkin with husband-businessman Anand Ahuja in 2022.

In a video, little Vayu is seen enjoying a pool session with his father. It is followed by the 2-year-old running joyfully in the streets of Konstanz. Anand Ahuja is a part of the fun outing as well. The two dishes out absolute father-daughter goals.

The carousel also features cherry blossom trees and historic landmarks. One of the slides shows Anand Ahuja relishing a fancy meal at a restaurant. He is all smiles in the snap.

Sonam Kapoor's side note read, “March you were wonderful.. so grateful.”

Bhavana Pandey, best known for the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.

Sonam Kapoor loves to travel. Previously, she dropped a series of pictures from her family getaway to Switzerland. In the first few photographs, the actress was seen exploring a zoo in Zurich.

Next, Sonam Kapoor enjoyed a stroll with Vayu. Anand Ahuja made it to the album as well. He was seen holding his son's hand at the airport. Do not miss Vayu's cute and tiny luggage. In the final image, Vayu was seen having fun at a park.

The text attached to the post read, “In the maze of imagination.”

Sonam Kapoor got married to Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on May 8, 2018.

Workwise, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 film Blind. The thriller, directed by Shome Makhija, also featured Shubham Saraf, Danesh Razvi, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey, and Javed Khan in important roles. Blind, a JioCinema original, was the remake of the 2011 Korean thriller with the same title, led by Yoo Seung-ho and Kim Ha-neul.