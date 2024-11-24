Ananya Panday's Mother Bhavana Pandey Reveals The <i>CTRL</i> Actress's Birth Was "Completely Unplanned": "Things Happened Very Fast"

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey is riding high on the success of the show. She recently caught up with Siddharth Kannan for a chat, where she gave a candid insight into the early years of her life as a 'star wife'. During the interview, she revealed that not only did she marry Chunky Panday at a low phase of his career, but they also had their daughter Ananya Panday quite early on. In fact, she disclosed that Ananya was "completely unplanned", and that her birth helped Bhavana bond better with Chunky.

Throwing light on how it felt being an actor's wife and the insecurities that come with it, Bhavana said, "With us (her and Chunky), things moved really fast." Shedding more light on Ananya's birth, her mother said that she was born "exactly after nine months, sixteen days of our wedding," adding "It was completely unplanned. Things happened very fast. So, instead of being an insecure wife and successful husband, we became parents to a baby girl. So, there were insecurities, but because of the circumstances and him making me feel comfortable, he taught me that I don't have to be afraid of anything."

In the same interview, Bhavana also recalled her relationship with her parents and how they reacted when she informed them about Chunky. "I still remember, I didn't have the guts to tell my dad about my relationship with Chunky. I first informed it to my mother. I told them, 'I want to marry Chunky Panday', they were like, 'What?'. I am lucky things worked out well for me but being so impulsive at that age and not listening to your parents and them being unaware of your life, it could have turned out in any way," she remarked.

Ananya Panday started her Bollywood career with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019, and since then she has carved out her niche in the industry, choosing the right films and projects. She was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime series Call Me Bae where she played the titular role and Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL. As for her project lineup, she will be seen in the second season of Call Me Bae, as well as Dharma Productions' next film Chand Mera Dil which was recently announced.



