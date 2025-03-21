Rani Mukerji Turns 47: Sonam Kapoor, Shanoo Sharma, And Other Stars Send Heartfelt Wishes

Rani Mukerji turned 47 today. On the big day, Rani's dearest friends and industry colleagues showered her with love and good wishes. Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, and Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma put up lovely posts for Rani.

Shilpa Shetty uploaded a sweet postcard image on her Instagram Stories featuring Rani Mukerji. In the picture, Rani dishes out retro-chic vibes in a red dress. Shilpa, on the other hand, looks radiant in a printed outfit. The two actresses face the lens, flashing beaming smiles, hinting at their great camaraderie.

Shilpa Shetty's heartfelt note for the birthday girl was, “Dearest Rani, Wishing you love, happiness, great health, and more spiritual trips, jagrans. May you stay blessed always.”

Instagram/Shilpa Shetty

Coming to Shanoo Sharma, the casting director uploaded a slew of photos and videos with Rani Mukerji on Instagram. Some of the clicks were throwback gems.

The carousel opens to a clip where Shanoo Sharma is seen having a light-hearted chat with Rani Mukerji and a few other women. The next frame is a young Rani, who captures our attention with her bold makeup. Her smokey eyes and glossy lips are on-fleek.

The rest of the album consists of multiple selfies of Rani Mukerji and Shanoo Sharma.

Shanoo Sharma's side note read, “A Happy Rani to this Year! God bless your corner always!”

Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for Rani Mukerji came with a series of snapshots where the two twinned in ethnic ensembles.

"Happy Birthday Rani. Wishing you love, joy and all the happiness in the world. Love you."

On the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in the 2023 film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The thriller drama, directed by Ashima Chibber was jointly produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.

Rani Mukerji won the IIFA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Up next, Rani Mukerji will reprise her role as the fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. The film is the third part of the Mardaani franchise. Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala will hit the silver screens in 2026.